Photos: THE BUMPY ROAD LESS TRAVELED at The Marsh Berkeley
See Anthony “AJ” Michael Jefferson onstage in the production developed with Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project.
Playwright and performer Anthony “AJ” Michael Jefferson is making his Marsh debut run in The Bumpy Road Less Traveled. Get a first look at production photos!
Set from Hermosa Beach to the Bay Area, the story intimately follows AJ as his family’s California dreams are unexpectedly wrenched by a horrific tragedy. In the aftermath, he rises to reinvent himself providing riveting insights into socioeconomic and humanitarian issues that plague the United States, including the prison industrial complex. Through the help of guardian angels, cherished family members, unexpected heroines, and lessons gleaned from slaying personal demons, The Bumpy Road Less Traveled, developed with Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project (FIPPP), is a phoenix style revelation from one man who mastered his destiny.
The Bumpy Road Less Traveled will be presented 7:30pm Fridays through August 7, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way). Tickets are $25-$35 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket.
The Bumpy Road Less Traveled was developed with the Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project, a nonprofit organization created to support formerly incarcerated individuals through the creation and performance of original theatrical work. The organization’s mission is to raise the voices of formerly incarcerated people to promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusivity in the arts and beyond.
Photo credit: Z Gorely
Anthony "AJ" Michael Jefferson
Anthony "AJ" Michael Jefferson
Anthony "AJ" Michael Jefferson
Anthony "AJ" Michael Jefferson
|
The Still Point: An Immersive Experience
SOMArts Cultural Center (7/16-7/25) VIDEOS
|
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
SPARC (7/03-7/26)
|
Ronstadt Revolution - Featuring Natalie Amaya
Woodminster Amphitheater (7/25-7/25)
|
The Fall Show
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (9/26-10/25)
|
Disney''s Beauty and the Beast
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (9/08-9/13)
|
DRACULA
ORINDA STARLIGHT VILLAGE PLAYERS (9/04-9/26)
|
Beauty And The Beast
Orpheum Theatre (7/24-7/24)
|
Sister Act
Cabrillo Crocker Theater (7/09-8/02) PHOTOS
|
Elizabeth Du Val’s For When Things Fall Apart
The Marsh (8/15-8/16)
|
Theresa Donahoe’s All the Great New Things to Come
The Marsh San Francisco (8/13-8/15)