Photos: Sutton Foster Performs at Peju Winery as Part of Broadway and Vine's Summer 2023 Season

Broadway and Vine, pairing the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country continued this week with a sold-out performance by Sutton Foster (Younger, The Music Man, Anything Goes, Drowsy Chaperone, Violet, Shrek) on Wednesday. The two-time Tony Award winner was accompanied by Michael Rafter on the piano.

The concert performance was hosted by Lisa and H.B. Péju as well as winemaker Sara Fowler at Péju which is celebrating their 40th anniversary. During her performance, Foster invited Mia Pelosi, a mentee of Broadway and Vine’s young artist program, to the stage to perform. Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

The exclusive vineyard concerts continue throughout the summer in Napa Valley vineyards with Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Les Misérables) on August 16, Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne’s American Utopia) on August 17, Brooke Shields (Wonderful Town, Chicago, Cabaret) on August 29th and Olivier Award Nominee Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey, Butley, South Pacific) with Tony Award Nominee Scott Frankel (War Paint) on September 26th. Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at Click Here

AUGUST 16, 2023 7:00pm: Erika Henningsen at Tre Posti

AUGUST 17, 2023 7:00pm: A Taste of Broadway with Natalie Tenenbaum at Estate Yountville

AUGUST 29, 2023 7:30pm: Brooke Shields at a private Vineyard

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 6:30pm: Julian Ovenden with Scott Frankel at Tre Posti

Photo Credit: Bob McClenahan