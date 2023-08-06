Photos: Sutton Foster Performs at Peju Winery as Part of Broadway and Vine's Summer 2023 Season

The two-time Tony Award winner was accompanied by Michael Rafter on the piano.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre Photo 2 DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre
Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-2 Photo 3 Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-21
Photos: Darren Criss Takes the Stage at Broadway and Vine Photo 4 Photos: Darren Criss Takes the Stage at Broadway and Vine

Broadway and Vine, pairing the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country continued this week with a sold-out performance by Sutton Foster (Younger, The Music Man, Anything Goes, Drowsy Chaperone, Violet, Shrek) on Wednesday. The two-time Tony Award winner was accompanied by Michael Rafter on the piano.  

The concert performance was hosted by Lisa and H.B. Péju as well as winemaker Sara Fowler at Péju which is celebrating their 40th anniversary.  During her performance, Foster invited Mia Pelosi, a mentee of Broadway and Vine’s young artist program, to the stage to perform. Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

The exclusive vineyard concerts continue throughout the summer in Napa Valley vineyards with Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Les Misérables) on August 16,  Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne’s American Utopia) on August 17, Brooke Shields (Wonderful Town, Chicago, Cabaret) on August 29th and Olivier Award Nominee Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey, Butley, South Pacific) with Tony Award Nominee Scott Frankel (War Paint) on September 26th.  Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at Click Here

AUGUST 16, 2023 7:00pm: Erika Henningsen at Tre Posti

AUGUST 17, 2023 7:00pm: A Taste of Broadway with Natalie Tenenbaum at Estate Yountville 

AUGUST 29, 2023 7:30pm: Brooke Shields at a private Vineyard

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 6:30pm: Julian Ovenden with Scott Frankel at Tre Posti

 

ABOUT BROADWAY AND VINE:

Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.  It launched in 2021 and has featured appearance by Golden Globe nominee Lea Michele, Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Matt Doyle, Tony Award nominees Christopher Sieber, Tony Yazbeck, and Shoshana Bean, as well as Abby Mueller, Jelani Remy, Natalie Tenenbaum, and Taylor Iman Jones.  Its Founder, Jacob Langfelder, is a performer and Tony Award nominated producer.

Photo Credit: Bob McClenahan




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Town Hall Theatre to Present THE TURN OF THE SCREW as First Production of 2023-2024 Season Photo
Town Hall Theatre to Present THE TURN OF THE SCREW as First Production of 2023-2024 Season

Get ready to be on the edge of your seat with Jeffrey Hatcher's thrilling adaptation of the classic horror novella, “The Turn of the Screw”. Presented by two powerhouse actors, this spine-tingling play will take you on an unforgettable journey into the unknown. Follow the gripping story of a young governess who is hired to care for two orphaned children in a remote estate. 

2
NCTC to Present World Premiere of Andrew Altys BEFORE THE SWORD Beginning in September Photo
NCTC to Present World Premiere of Andrew Alty's BEFORE THE SWORD Beginning in September

In September, New Conservatory Theatre Center will start a brand new season of LGBTQ+ stories with the world premiere of Andrew Alty's captivating story of a life before a legend, Before the Sword, directed by NCTC Founder and Artistic Director, Ed Decker.

3
Opera San José Launches Season With All-New ROMEO & JULIET Photo
Opera San José Launches Season With All-New ROMEO & JULIET

Opera San José will launch its 40th anniversary season with an all-new production of Charles Gounod's Romeo and Juliet, directed by OSJ General Director/CEO Shawna Lucey, in her first production since taking the helm of the company. Romeo and Juliet follows on the heels of Lucey's critically acclaimed La Traviata for San Francisco Opera, which is scheduled to be remounted at Los Angeles Opera this fall.

4
PlayGround Announces Selections For 2023-2024 Producing Fellowships Photo
PlayGround Announces Selections For 2023-2024 Producing Fellowships

PlayGround has announced the 2023-24 Producing Fellows, an expanded class of eight next-gen theatre leaders drawn from across the country and who will work with PlayGround's artistic staff and producing team on the company's award-winning incubator programs over the next year in the SF Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolf Play
Ashby Stage (9/02-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madame Tussauds Singapore Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/05-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ray of Light presents Cruel Intentions the Musical
The Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 42nd Street
Moonlight Amphitheatre (8/16-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ragtime
UC Davis Health Pavilion (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Killing My Lobster Presents: The Skin We're In
CounterPULSE (8/17-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Never Too Late Show"
The Marsh San Francisco (8/06-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You