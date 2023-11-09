Photos: Opera San José Continues Its 40th Anniversary Season with THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

Opera San José will continue its 40th anniversary season with an upbeat comedy for operagoers of all ages with Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, in a new production by internationally acclaimed director Stephen Lawless, making his Opera San José debut. See photos from the production. Subtitled “The Useless Precaution,” this opera buffa introduces the rapscallion barber Figaro (Ricardo José Rivera) who uses all his wiles to assist the love-struck Count Almaviva (Joshua Sanders) in liberating his true love Rosina (Nikola Adele Printz) from the clutches of her guardian, Dr. Bartolo (Dale Travis). Conducted by OSJ Director of Music Joseph Marcheso, this comic masterpiece fizzing with entertaining hijinks and memorable melodies will play at the historic California Theatre in downtown San Jose for six performances. Filled with incomparable Italian music, a story featuring matchmaking, mistaken identities, and love at first sight, The Barber of Seville will be sung in Italian with English and Spanish supertitles, November 11-26, 2023 (performance dates/times below, including an added family-friendly matinee) at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San Jose. For more information or to purchase tickets ($55–$195), the public can visit Click Here or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm).

“This classic comedy features some of the most iconic music in the world and has introduced millions of people of all ages to the joy and depth of opera, yet it remains a perennial favorite for the seasoned operagoer,” said Opera San José General Director / CEO Shawna Lucey. “The story of the barber Figaro, and his schemes in smoothing the course of true love, returns with a splendid ensemble cast and whimsical production. This is an appointment with the barber you don’t want to miss.”



The vibrant cast of talented singers also includes Courtney Miller as Berta, Vartan Gabrielian as Basilio, Joshua Hughes as Fiorello and Michael Kuo as Officer. The chorus is comprised of Carter Dougherty, Andrew Fellows, Andrew Green, Glen Hall, Michael Kim, Eric Mellum, Michael Mendelsohn, Joshua Porter, and Nicolas Vasquez-Gerst.

The creative team for this production is Joseph Marcheso (Conductor), Stephen Lawless (Director), Adrian Linford (Scenic Designer and Costume Designer), Thomas Hase (Lighting Designer), Y. Sharon Peng (Hair and Makeup Design), Johannes Löhner (Assistant Conductor and Chorus Master), and Michelle Ainna Cuizon (Assistant Director).

The Barber of Seville is considered to be one of the greatest works of comedy within music. The two-act opera was composed by Gioachino Rossini with an Italian libretto by Cesare Sterbini, based on Pierre Beaumarchais's French 1775 comedy The Barber of Seville. Rossini's opera premiered under the original title Almaviva, o sia L'inutile precauzione on February 20, 1816, at the Teatro Argentina in Rome. Set in 18th century Seville, Spain the opera follows a cunning jack-of-all-trades Figaro who is tapped by the lovestruck Count Almaviva to woo the ward of Dr. Bartolo, Rosina. Hijinks and disguises ensue as a poor student, a drunken soldier, and even a music teacher vie for Rosina’s attention and heart.

There will be two special opportunities to participate in this presentation of The Barber of Seville with Opera San José. “Classically Curious” night will be held Friday, November 17, bringing together people ages 21-40 who have a passion for deepening their involvement with opera. This young professionals program was created to introduce new audiences to opera, offering access to discounted tickets, exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities, and social and community events that will connect young adult opera lovers. The matinee on Saturday, November 25 is designated a family-friendly performance to expose even younger operagoers to this high energy comedy. The family-friendly performance includes a pre-show music lesson at 1pm and offers youth “Pay Your Own Age” prices for youngest audience members (minimum $5 per ticket, must be purchased with a regularly priced adult ticket).