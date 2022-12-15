Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

This immersive and walking production is a unique holiday experience for the entire family.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Silicon Valley Shakespeare's inaugural production of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, adapted by the late Richard Orlando (Northside Theatre Company founder and Artistic Director), sold out in a matter of weeks. But thanks to their friends at the host production venue, History Park San José, and the flexibility and willingness of their cast and crew, Silicon Valley Shakespeare has added new dates and times to their historic run!

Get a first look at photos below!

Set against the expansive backdrop of History Park San José's 14 acres of preserved and reproduced homes from a long-gone era, this immersive and walking production is a unique holiday experience for the entire family that takes audience members back in time with Ebenezer Scrooge as he literally walks down memory lane.

For the run of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, SVS is hosting a toy drive with community partner, Family Giving Tree. At every performance, SVS is collecting unwrapped toys such as LEGO blocks, Barbie playsets, Monster Truck toys, skateboards, helmets, robot animal toys, Lite-Brites, and so much more; for a list of the most-needed gifts please visit their website.

And cosplay is encouraged for audience members. So dust off your Dickens-inspired ensembles, or go as your favorite ghost from A CHRISTMAS CAROL, and be prepared to encounter one of the holiday season's most beloved stories like you have never seen it before!

As of the publication of this article, a very limited number of tickets are available for the 2 PM matinee performance on Saturday, December 17th.

Visit svshakespeare.org for more information.

Photo credit: Christian Pizzirani

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Kyle Smith

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Drew Benjamin Jones

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Valerie Castro Singer

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Tonya Mara and Kyle Smith

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Drew Benjamin Jones, Evelyn Huynh, Tonya Mara, and Kyle Smith

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Kyle Smith and Thomas Michael Times

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Kyle Dayrit and Thomas Michael Times

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Nick Louie

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Drew Benjamin Jones and Annalisa Tkacheff

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Kyle Smith

Photos: First Look at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Extended Run Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL



