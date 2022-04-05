Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
The production will run from March 30 â€“ April 24.
San Jose Stage Company presents its first production of 2022, Tracy Letts 'Pulitzer Prize and Tony AwardÂ®-winning play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY.
Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY will run from March 30 - April 24, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).
Tickets range from $32 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.
This Pulitzer Prize-winning play erupts with biting wit. After the disappearance of their alcoholic patriarch, three sisters along with their partners, reunite in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY to console their razor tongued, drug-addled mother Violet. As the family careens toward near-apocalyptic meltdown; old grievances are aired, family secrets unearthed, and new wounds are sowed. This provocative, multi award-winning play unflinchingly-and uproariously-explores the challenge of escaping the inescapable.
Get a first look at the production below!
Photo Credit: Dave Lepori
Randall King and Judith Miller
Randall King and L. Duarte
Elena Wright and Judith Miller
Carley Herlihy, Allison F. Rich, L. Duarte, Michael Ray Wisely, and Terrance Smith
Judith Miller
Elena Wright, Tanya Marie, Joshua Hollister, Allison F. Rich, Tim Kniffin, Michael Ray Wisely
Elena Wright, Allison F. Rich, Michael Ray Wisely, Judith Miller, Marie Shell
Tanya Marie, Allison F. Rich, Elen Wright
Judith Miller, Elena Wright, Allison F. Rich
L. Duarte, Carley Herlihy
Matthew Kropschot, Tim Kniffin
Allison F. Rich, Marie Shell
Matthew Kropschot, Elena Wright
Michael Ray Wisely, Carley Herlihy, Allison F. Rich
Carley Herlihy, Joshua Hollister
Matthew Kropschot, Tanya Marie, Joshua Hollister
Carley Herlihy, L. Duarte
L. Duarte, Judith Miller