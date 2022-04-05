Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

The production will run from March 30 â€“ April 24.

Apr. 5, 2022 Â 

San Jose Stage Company presents its first production of 2022, Tracy Letts 'Pulitzer Prize and Tony AwardÂ®-winning play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY.

Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY will run from March 30 - April 24, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).

Tickets range from $32 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play erupts with biting wit. After the disappearance of their alcoholic patriarch, three sisters along with their partners, reunite in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY to console their razor tongued, drug-addled mother Violet. As the family careens toward near-apocalyptic meltdown; old grievances are aired, family secrets unearthed, and new wounds are sowed. This provocative, multi award-winning play unflinchingly-and uproariously-explores the challenge of escaping the inescapable.

Get a first look at the production below!

Photo Credit: Dave Lepori

Randall King and Judith Miller

Randall King and L. Duarte

Elena Wright and Judith Miller

Carley Herlihy, Allison F. Rich, L. Duarte, Michael Ray Wisely, and Terrance Smith

Judith Miller

Elena Wright, Tanya Marie, Joshua Hollister, Allison F. Rich, Tim Kniffin, Michael Ray Wisely

Elena Wright, Allison F. Rich, Michael Ray Wisely, Judith Miller, Marie Shell

Tanya Marie, Allison F. Rich, Elen Wright

Judith Miller, Elena Wright, Allison F. Rich

L. Duarte, Carley Herlihy

Matthew Kropschot, Tim Kniffin

Allison F. Rich, Marie Shell

Matthew Kropschot, Elena Wright

Michael Ray Wisely, Carley Herlihy, Allison F. Rich

Carley Herlihy, Joshua Hollister

Matthew Kropschot, Tanya Marie, Joshua Hollister

Carley Herlihy, L. Duarte

L. Duarte, Judith Miller



