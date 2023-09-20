Photos: First Look at POTUS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The production will run through Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Selina Fillinger’s gleefully feminist satire, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through Sunday, October 22, 2023.
When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. (Any resemblance to past White House shenanigans is purely coincidental.) Entertainment Weekly says of POTUS, “The likelihood that you will laugh until your face hurts is one of near certainty.”
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
Stephanie Pope Lofgren and Susan Lynskey
Dominique Toney
Stephanie Styles (Dusty) and Susan Lynskey
Susan Lynskey and Deirdre Lovejoy
Dominique Toney and Stephanie Pope Lofgren
Stephanie Pope Lofgren, Deirdre Lovejoy, and Stephanie Styles
Stephanie Styles, Deirdre Lovejoy, Kim Blanck, and Allison Guinn
Dominique Toney, Stephanie Styles, Kim Blanck, Deirdre Lovejoy, Allison Guinn, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, and Susan Lynskey
