Photos: First Look at POTUS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Selina Fillinger’s gleefully feminist satire, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through Sunday, October 22, 2023.

When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. (Any resemblance to past White House shenanigans is purely coincidental.) Entertainment Weekly says of POTUS, “The likelihood that you will laugh until your face hurts is one of near certainty.”