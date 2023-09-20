Photos: First Look at POTUS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The production will run through Sunday, October 22, 2023. 

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Selina Fillinger’s gleefully feminist satire, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through Sunday, October 22, 2023. 

Get a first look at 

When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. (Any resemblance to past White House shenanigans is purely coincidental.) Entertainment Weekly says of POTUS, “The likelihood that you will laugh until your face hurts is one of near certainty.”




The Improv Launches First Brand Campaign in Comedy Clubs History Photo
The Improv Launches First Brand Campaign in Comedy Club's History

The Improv has launched its first brand campaign in the comedy club’s 60-year history. Developed and executed by San Francisco creative agency Here Be Dragons, this national campaign, “Shoulda’ Been There,” was designed to drive brand awareness and audience consideration while celebrating America’s premier comedy club chain. Learn more about the campaign here!

Bay Area Cabaret Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup Photo
Bay Area Cabaret Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Bay Area Cabaret has announced the 2023-24 season starring five exceptional and critically acclaimed cabaret, jazz and Broadway artists, all to be presented at the famed Venetian Room, Fairmont San Francisco, beginning Sunday, October 29 through Sunday, April 14. Learn more about the full season lineup here!

NCTC Performs West Coast Premiere Of Harrison David Rivers WE ARE CONTINUOUS Photo
NCTC Performs West Coast Premiere Of Harrison David Rivers' WE ARE CONTINUOUS

In October, New Conservatory Theatre Center will celebrate the return of critically acclaimed playwright Harrison David Rivers for the West Coast Premiere of his tender and touching new play, we are continuous, directed by ShawnJ West. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

Tickets On Sale Friday For THE WIZ in San Francisco Photo
Tickets On Sale Friday For THE WIZ in San Francisco

Tickets for the San Francisco engagement of The Wiz will go on sale on Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. for the four-week engagement performing at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

