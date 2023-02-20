Photos: Broadway's Claybourne Elder Takes The Stage At BROADWAY & VINE

Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, Claybourne Elder (John Adams on HBO's The Gilded Age, and most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award winning revival of Company) premiered his new solo concert If The Stars Were Mine in Napa Valley on Sunday, February 19, at Broadway and Vine.

The performance featured selections from Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, Passion, and Into The Woods. During the concert, Broadway and Vine, and Clay's City of Strangers, surprised a local high school with a trip to see Come From Away at BroadwaySF. The event was hosted by PEJU Winery and featured winemaker Sara Fowler.

In addition to The Gilded Age and Company, Claybourne Elder is known for his performances on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, Bonnie and Clyde, Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl and as Pete O'Malley on The Carrie Diaries. The City of Strangers affords accessibility to Broadway tickets, and has been featured on This American Life, CBS This Morning, and the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Broadway and Vine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

Broadway and Vine launched in 2021 and has featured performances and workshops with Lea Michele, Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Matt Doyle, Tony Award nominees Christopher Sieber, Tony Yazbeck, and Shoshana Bean, as well as Abby Mueller, Jelani Remy, Taylor Iman Jones.

Its Founder, Jacob Langfelder, is a Tony Award nominated producer who has also worked with acclaimed chefs including Tom Colicchio, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Boulud. In Napa, he executive produced Festival Napa Valley, Taste of Napa, and has worked with dozens of wineries and resorts presenting luxury concert events.

Photo Credit: Bob McClenahan