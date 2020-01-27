Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Tony Hale and More in WAKEY, WAKEY at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater

The curtain rises. Everyone's listening. What do you say? Eno (The Realistic Joneses) crafts an intimate comedy drama that takes audiences on a theatrical journey that's surprising, yet familiar. Starring two-time Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (HBO's Veep and Fox's/Netflix's Arrested Development) with Kathryn Smith-McGlynn, Wakey, Wakey is a remarkable combination of the everyday and the extraordinary that invites you to share the pleasure, humor, and beautiful mystery of life. Experience the play that has everyone talking-plus The Substitution, a never-before-seen companion play commissioned and developed by A.C.T. and written by Eno featuring Kathryn Smith-McGlynn alongside students from A.C.T.'s acclaimed MFA program, and refreshments to follow the show.

Tickets are available by calling 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org .





