Photo Flash: First Look At The Bay Area Premiere of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL

San Francisco Playhouse presents the Bay Area premiere of Groundhog Day the Musical, the hit Broadway comedy adapted from the timeless Bill Murray film. Danny Rubin, co-writer of the 1993 film, wrote the book, with music and lyrics supplied by Tony-winner Tim Minchin (Matilda). Susi Damilano will direct the Playhouse production, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer.



It's February 2nd in Punxsutawney, PA, and a storm is coming. Phil Connors, a big-city weatherman, couldn't be more frustrated to be reporting on the small-town Groundhog Day Ceremony-until he finds himself reliving the same day over and over again. Stuck in an endless loop of arrogance and cynicism amongst the cheery townsfolk, Phil must learn to take advantage of his second, third, and fourth chances and break the cycle.



Groundhog Day the Musical premiered at London's The Old Vic in 2016, and had a Broadway run in 2017 that was nominated for 7 Tony Awards. The Playhouse production will mark the musical comedy's Bay Area premiere, after the show's originally-planned 18-month national tour was canceled last year.



"Groundhog Day is one of my all-time favorite movies, and when I saw local actor Taylor Iman Jones make her Broadway debut in the musical adaptation, I was sold," said director Susi Damilano. "The underlying theme of the show - that we must practice empathy to make ourselves better people - makes this a perfect show for the Playhouse and the holiday season."



The San Francisco Playhouse cast includes Rinabeth Apostol, Jorge Luis Diaz, Ryan Drummond, Kathryn Han, Sophia Introna, Larissa Kelloway, Cameron La Brie, Dean Linnard, Michael Motroni, Montel Anthony Nord, Danielle Philapil, Anthony Rollins-Mullens, David Schiller, Loreigna Sinclair, Michael Gene Sullivan, and Scott Taylor-Cole.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You