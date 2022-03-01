Peninsula Youth Theatre Is Chillin' Like A Villain With Disney's DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost.

That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Decide for yourself at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts this month when Peninsula Youth Theatre (PYT) brings Disney's Descendants: The Musical to life onstage. Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, this show is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films, including "Rotten to the Core", "Break This Down", and "Chillin' Like a Villain".

"Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a must-see for any Disney fan," says Connor Day, Director of Business Operations at PYT. "We have around 60 talented kids performing across two casts, many of whom have never been in a musical with PYT before! You'd never know with the caliber of professionalism these young actors achieve."

Disney's Descendants: The Musical opens on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with the Poison Apple Cast, and Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with the Unfortunate Souls Cast. The show runs through Sunday, March 20, 2022. All performances will take place at The Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts at 500 Castro St, Mountain View, CA. Content is appropriate for children of all ages.

Tickets are $20 per person which includes a $2 per ticket facility use fee by the City of Mountain View to all orders. The City assesses additional fees depending on method of purchase. Tickets are available online at https://tickets.mvcpa.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=446 or through the box office at (650) 903-6000. All patrons will be required to wear masks.