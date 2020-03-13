Pear Theatre Cancels This Weekend's Performances

Pear Theatre, in response to the latest guidelines from the California Department of Health and Safety, has chosen to cancel its opening weekend of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15 performances). The theatre hopes to resume performances as soon as possible. Patrons with tickets for this weekend have been contacted with options for exchange, refund, or donation.

The new guidelines state that gatherings of fewer than 250 people, if held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person, should be postponed or canceled. Since Pear Theatre has already sold too many tickets for this coming weekend to provide adequate social distancing, the prudent decision was to cancel those shows. Ticket sales for future shows are frozen until ongoing plans can be made.





