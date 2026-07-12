PRESENT LAUGHTER To Be Presented By Orinda Starlight Village Players
Matt Cardigan-Smith stars in Noel Coward's classic at Orinda Community Park Amphitheater.
The Orinda Starlight Village Players will open the second show of their 43rd season on July 24th with the hilarious comedy classic, Present Laughter, by Noel Coward.
First produced in 1941, Present Laughter continues to be one of Coward's most popular plays. The play is centered on famous theatre actor, Garry Essendine, as he prepares to leave London to go on a theatrical tour in Africa. His life is thrown in to chaos, and Mid Life Crisis, as he attempts to juggle a mystical housekeeper, mischievous valet, sassy secretary, a love struck debutante, an obsessed playwright, his business partners, his ex wife and an affair that could ruin everything. Present Laughter is full of coward's signature wit, hilarious antics and tons of sophisticated charm.
OrSVP's production is being directed by Patrick Atkinson and stars award winning entertainer Matt Cardigan-Smith as Garry Essendine.
The cast is packed with Bay Area talent, including Amy Stringer, Shiv Harris, Kelsey Bye, Ella Frances Vatvani and Max O. Chang. Kenneth Matis, Yvette's Niccolls, Will Spongberg, Ken Sollazzo, Marc Berman and Mimi Hamilton complete the cast.
The production also features assistant direction by Alice Lee and Monica Bonnington, stage management by Amanda Beaton, set and costume design by Matt Cardigan-Smith, sound design by Wayne Goodman and lighting design by Ken Sollazzo.
Present Laughter will perform at the Orinda Community Park Amphitheater July 24-August 15. There will be a talkback with the cast and crew after the matinee performance on August 9th.
For more information and to order tickets visit www.orsvp.org.
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