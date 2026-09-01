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PRESCOTT NILES' THE KNACK to Bring All-Star Rock Lineup to DNA Lounge

Guitarist Rocky Kramer, vocalist Matt Starr and drummer Thomas Lowrey round out the one-night lineup.

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PRESCOTT NILES' THE KNACK to Bring All-Star Rock Lineup to DNA Lounge

Rock and roll is coming to the DNA Lounge in San Francisco on Saturday, September 12, 2026, when Prescott Niles' The Knack takes the stage for one night only.

Prescott Niles' The Knack features: Prescott Niles - bass and original founding member of The Knack; Rocky Kramer - lead guitar and backup vocals; Matt Starr - lead vocals; and Thomas Lowrey - drums.

Together, these four accomplished musicians are bringing new energy and explosive musicianship to the music and legacy of The Knack.

At the center of the band is Prescott Niles, one of rock's most recognizable and accomplished bass players. As a founding member of The Knack, Niles helped propel the band to international stardom during one of the most exciting periods in rock history. The band's unforgettable smash hit 'My Sharona' became a worldwide phenomenon, while Get the Knack established the group as one of the defining rock bands of its generation. For nearly five decades, Niles has continued to perform and build an extraordinary musical legacy. Beyond his foundational role in The Knack, his career has included performing and recording with legendary artists and bands, including George Harrison, the Classic Rock All Stars, and Missing Persons. Now, Prescott Niles brings that experience, history and unmistakable musical authority to the stage with a powerful new lineup of world-class rock musicians..

On Saturday, September 12, 2026, San Francisco audiences will have the opportunity to experience this powerhouse lineup at the legendary DNA Lounge. From the legendary bass playing and authentic Knack legacy of Prescott Niles to the virtuoso guitar work of Rocky Kramer, the commanding vocals of Matt Starr and the powerful drumming of Thomas Lowrey, this promises to be a special night of unforgettable rock and roll.

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