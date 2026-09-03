PIANO SENSATION LIVE & A LITTLE BIT OF CHRISTMAS to Play Fox Theatre

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grammy-nominated hitmaker, Billboard-topping pianist, and radio host Jim Brickman is set to captivate the Bay Area audiences with his highly anticipated concert tour, Piano Sensation Live & A Little Bit of Christmas, at the Fox Theatre Redwood City on November 18, 2026 at 7:30pm.

Renowned for his revolutionary pop-style piano compositions and heartwarming stage presence, Brickman will take concertgoers on an emotional musical journey featuring decades of chart-topping hits including classic favorites like "Valentine," "Simple Things," "Angel Eyes," and "Love of My Life." As fall weather sets the stage for the upcoming holidays, the performance will seamlessly interweave romantic pop melodies with early seasonal touches, offering an uplifting evening of music, witty storytelling, and intimate connection.

"Music has a unique power to bring people together, especially as we enter the holiday season," says Jim Brickman. "I love creating an experience where audiences can sit back, relax, laugh, and reconnect through timeless melodies. We can't wait to bring this special show to Appleton."

With 23 #1 Billboard hits, 24 Top 10 Adult Contemporary singles, two GRAMMY nominations, and over 2 billion streams on Pandora, Jim Brickman remains the best-selling solo pianist of our time. His concerts are celebrated for turning grand concert halls into warm, living-room style gatherings where world-class piano artistry meets effortless humor and guest vocal performances.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Brickman to the Fox Theatre. Jim's concerts are always a highlight of our season, offering our audience an unforgettable night of romance, nostalgic hits, and early holiday magic."

Tickets for Jim Brickman: Piano Sensation Live & A Little Bit of Christmas are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.jimbrickman.com/tour/redwood-city/, by phone at (650) 443-7822, or in person at the Fox Theatre Redwood City, 2221 Broadway Street Redwood City, CA 94063.

Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming