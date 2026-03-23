PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Breaks Box Office Record at American Conservatory Theater

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Paranormal Activity, an original story inspired by Paramount Pictures’ film franchise, has officially become the highest-grossing production in American Conservatory Theater's history, surpassing the previous box office record set by the world premiere of Hippest Trip – The Soul Train Musical in 2023. At the time of its closing on Sunday, March 22, the production sold over 27,000 tickets. Adding to its historic success, 80% of ticket buyers were new to A.C.T.

The cast of Paranormal Activity featured Cher Álvarez as Lou and Travis A. Knight as James. Rounding out the cast were Shannon Cochran as James’ mother, Carolanne, and Kate Fry as Etheline Cotgrave, a medium. Understudies included Carol Buinis, Caroline Hendricks, and Michael Holding.

The creative team for Paranormal Activity included Levi Holloway (Playwright), Felix Barrett (Director), Fly Davis (Scenic & Costume Designer), Anna Watson (Lighting Designer), Gareth Fry (Sound Designer), Luke Halls (Video Designer), Chris Fisher (Illusions Designer), Bob Mason (Casting), what iF we Productions (Technical Supervisor), Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager), Julie Jachym (Stage Manager), and Dick Daley (Assistant Stage Manager).

Paranormal Activity was presented by arrangement with Paramount Pictures and Melting Pot, in co-production with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, and Shakespeare Theatre Company. Based on the Paranormal Activity films, by Original Filmmaker Oren Peli and brought to the screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films. TM & © 2025 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

