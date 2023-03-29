Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera San Jose and ArtSmart Commemorate New Partnership With Fundraising Initiative, ARTS FOR ALL

Arts For All will be presented 4:30pm–7:00pm, Saturday, May 6.

Mar. 29, 2023  
Opera San José and ArtSmart have announced a new partnership to support free voice lessons, musical opportunities, and mentorship for under-resourced students in San Jose.

"With arts education being cut from schools, it is up to organizations like ours to step in and work to eliminate economic barriers to arts access," says Lucey. "By working together, we can greatly expand the impact on our communities. Everyone deserves the chance to express themselves through the magic of music."

In celebration of this new collaboration, OSJ and ArtSmart invite Bay Area music lovers to its Arts For All fundraising initiative in the historic downtown district of Redwood City, where attendees will have a delightful opportunity to witness how opera comes to life. Guests will be welcomed with delicious hors d'oeuvres and open bar cocktails as they view auction items - from European Viking Rivers Cruises to a private at-home concert; one-on-one time with opera industry leaders, unique artwork, the chance to be a supernumerary in an OSJ production next year, and much more.

The evening will continue on a high note when world-famous operatic tenor and ArtSmart co-founder Michael Fabiano takes the stage with the Opera San José Artists in Residence, including soprano Maria Natale, star of OSJ's spring production of Tosca. Following the performance, OSJ General Director Shawna Lucey will join the star-studded line-up for a mini-masterclass, where guests will be given the rare opportunity to learn from some of the opera world's leading figures.

Arts For All will be presented 4:30pm-7:00pm, Saturday, May 6 at Angelicas, 863 Main St., Redwood City. To purchase tickets ($150) or to RSVP, the public can visit https://secure.operasj.org/artsforall. Every dollar raised will go directly towards supporting Opera San José and ArtSmart's shared mission.



