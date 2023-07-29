Opera San José to Present Family-Friendly BARBER OF SEVILLE in November

Rossini's rollicking The Barber of Seville will return to Opera San José this fall, offering an upbeat comedy for operagoers of all ages. Subtitled “The Useless Precaution,” this opera buffa introduces the rapscallion barber Figaro, who uses all his wiles to assist the love-struck Count Almaviva in liberating his true love Rosina from the clutches of her guardian, Dr. Bartolo.

A comic masterpiece fizzing with entertaining hijinks and memorable melodies, this new production of The Barber of Seville - with scenery and costumes designed by Adrian Linford - features a stellar cast that includes bass-baritone Dale Travis as Dr. Bartolo, baritone Ricardo José Rivera as Figaro, mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz as Rosina, tenor Joshua Sanders as Count Almaviva, mezzo-soprano Courtney Miller as Berta, bass-baritone Vartan Gabrielian as Basilio, bass-baritone Joshua Hughes as Fiorello, and baritone Michael Kuo as the Officer. OSJ Director of Music Joseph Marcheso will conduct, and Stephen Lawless will direct.

The production will run November 11-26, 2023 at California Theatre, 345 S 1st St, San Jose. A special family-friendly matinee performance will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, November 25. Tickets are $55-$195 and can be purchased by visiting operasj.org or calling (408) 437-4450.