Opera San José Hosts Virtual Fundraiser LET THE DREAM BEGIN, December 14

This virtual fundraiser celebrates Opera San José's 40-year legacy.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Opera lovers will have a unique opportunity to support Opera San José with a fun (and fund) raiser, Let the Dream Begin, to be presented via streaming from OSJ's Heiman Digital Studio, 7pm, Tuesday, December 14.

This virtual fundraiser celebrates Opera San José's 40-year legacy of serving as an artistic incubator for established and emerging artists and producing world-class operatic performances for diverse audiences throughout the Bay Area and around the globe.

In Let the Dream Begin, written and directed by former OSJ Resident Director Tara Branham, hijinks and hilarity ensue as five hopefuls face off for fame, fortune, and a place to belong at a fictitious opera company. With the help of a legendary diva from beyond the veil (Irene Dalis, who founded OSJ), everyone discovers that when they raise their voices together, they create the home they need.

“This delightful romp for our talented singers is something that I know our founder Irene Dalis would be proud of,” said Opera San José General Director / CEO Shawna Lucey. “Those who attend Let the Dream Begin will be supporting the future of Opera San José. To date we have produced nearly 175 operas, in addition to offering robust educational and community programming, with more than 2,350 performances in our 40 years of serving the South Bay community and beyond. Our focus is on continuing to offer our audiences, here and online, engaging works that showcase the next generation of singers.” 

The cast for this special online 60-minute production includes Eugene Brancoveanu playing the role of the general director of the opera company, Johnny Villar as a clueless accidental chaotic alternative rocker, Courtney Miller as an ambitious cutthroat performer, Joshua Sanders as a pretty boy singer, Melissa Sondhi as the emotional dreamer and assistant to the general director, and Shanley Horvitz as the legendary diva from beyond the veil.  

To purchase tickets (free, suggested donation of $40) and learn more visit operasj.org/productions/let-the-dream-begin or call 408-437-4450.  


Recommended For You