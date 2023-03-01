Opera ParallÃ¨le To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTEL

Inspired by the company's upcoming presentation of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell's opera, The Shining, based on Stephen King's novel, Opera ParallÃ¨le will host a benefit evening, A Night at The Overlook Hotel ... No Work - All Play, Wednesday, April 26 at the historic Lodge at the Regency Center, 1300 Van Ness Avenue. A former secret meeting hall, The Lodge's 1909 gothic splendor evokes the ballroom setting of The Shining's fictional Overlook Hotel and will transport guests to the theatrical and luxurious excess of a mysterious Gilded Age retreat.

Amidst the festive ambiance of party revelers toasting to the success of Opera ParallÃ¨le's recent artistic accomplishments, while enjoying delicious food, hand-crafted cocktails, and live music, the company will honor longtime collaborator and arts colleague, the founder and executive artistic director of SFJAZZ, Randall Kline.

Opera ParallÃ¨le General and Artistic Director Nicole Paiement said, "As an organization devoted to pushing the boundaries of what opera can be and to bringing it to a wider community, we are truly grateful to Randall Kline, whose passion for building collaboration among artists of different genres mirrors our own. We are deeply honored to have such a vibrant palette of boundary-crossing artists join us in celebrating both Opera ParallÃ¨le's friendship with Randall, his leadership and our ongoing partnership with SFJAZZ."

The evening will begin at 5.30 p.m. with a pre-event reception for sponsors with principal singers from The Shining, soprano Kearstin Piper Brown and tenor, Nathan Granner. The main celebration commences at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6.30 p.m.) and guests will enjoy themed cocktails and beverages served by Levy Hospitality, accompanied by a heavy hors d'oeuvres reception under the culinary direction of the Hugh Groman Group.

Critically acclaimed director and actor L. Peter Callender will serve as the evening's emcee. The celebration will be highlighted by performances featuring Kearstin Piper Brown, Nathan Granner, award-winning bassist and composer, Marcus Shelby, and distinguished jazz pianist, Denny Berthiaume. Opera ParallÃ¨le has also arranged a special appearance by Grammy- and Tony-award-winning vocalist and actress, Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Opera ParallÃ¨le's Benefit Celebration Chair is Jerry Roth. A Night at the Overlook Hotel sponsors to date include Gordon P. Getty, Donna Dubinsky and Len Shustek, Jerry Roth and Ray Jenks, and Lisa Lindelef. The Host Committee includes Katie Hafner, Bernice Lindstrom, Peggy Otum, Deb Stallings and Sharna Fey, Jee Young You, and Paul Alsdorf.

From the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning team of composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell, Opera ParallÃ¨le will present the West Coast premiere of the critically praised supernatural opera, The Shining, set for June 2 - 4, 2023 in a new production and premiere of a new chamber orchestration created by the composer, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard Street.

The Shining was originally commissioned by Minnesota Opera and debuted in 2016 to sold-out audiences, and has since enjoyed popular presentations by multiple opera companies around the country. Opera ParallÃ¨le is the first company to create a new production - in collaboration with Hawai'i Opera Theatre and Portland Opera - following the success of the premiere. King's famous novel of 1977 was the inspiration for Stanley Kubrick's celebrated award-winning film of 1980, which starred Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duval and Danny Lloyd.

Benefit tickets for A Night at the Overlook Hotel begin at $300 and may be purchased online at https://cbo.io/tickets/opshine/tickets. For more information about the company's annual benefit event and upcoming presentation of The Shining, visit www.operaparallÃ¨le.org