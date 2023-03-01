Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera ParallÃ¨le To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTEL

The event is on Wednesday, April 26 at the historic Lodge at the Regency Center.

Mar. 01, 2023 Â 

Opera ParallÃ¨le To Present Benefit Event A NIGHT AT THE OVERLOOK HOTEL

Inspired by the company's upcoming presentation of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell's opera, The Shining, based on Stephen King's novel, Opera ParallÃ¨le will host a benefit evening, A Night at The Overlook Hotel ... No Work - All Play, Wednesday, April 26 at the historic Lodge at the Regency Center, 1300 Van Ness Avenue. A former secret meeting hall, The Lodge's 1909 gothic splendor evokes the ballroom setting of The Shining's fictional Overlook Hotel and will transport guests to the theatrical and luxurious excess of a mysterious Gilded Age retreat.

Amidst the festive ambiance of party revelers toasting to the success of Opera ParallÃ¨le's recent artistic accomplishments, while enjoying delicious food, hand-crafted cocktails, and live music, the company will honor longtime collaborator and arts colleague, the founder and executive artistic director of SFJAZZ, Randall Kline.

Opera ParallÃ¨le General and Artistic Director Nicole Paiement said, "As an organization devoted to pushing the boundaries of what opera can be and to bringing it to a wider community, we are truly grateful to Randall Kline, whose passion for building collaboration among artists of different genres mirrors our own. We are deeply honored to have such a vibrant palette of boundary-crossing artists join us in celebrating both Opera ParallÃ¨le's friendship with Randall, his leadership and our ongoing partnership with SFJAZZ."

The evening will begin at 5.30 p.m. with a pre-event reception for sponsors with principal singers from The Shining, soprano Kearstin Piper Brown and tenor, Nathan Granner. The main celebration commences at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6.30 p.m.) and guests will enjoy themed cocktails and beverages served by Levy Hospitality, accompanied by a heavy hors d'oeuvres reception under the culinary direction of the Hugh Groman Group.

Critically acclaimed director and actor L. Peter Callender will serve as the evening's emcee. The celebration will be highlighted by performances featuring Kearstin Piper Brown, Nathan Granner, award-winning bassist and composer, Marcus Shelby, and distinguished jazz pianist, Denny Berthiaume. Opera ParallÃ¨le has also arranged a special appearance by Grammy- and Tony-award-winning vocalist and actress, Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Opera ParallÃ¨le's Benefit Celebration Chair is Jerry Roth. A Night at the Overlook Hotel sponsors to date include Gordon P. Getty, Donna Dubinsky and Len Shustek, Jerry Roth and Ray Jenks, and Lisa Lindelef. The Host Committee includes Katie Hafner, Bernice Lindstrom, Peggy Otum, Deb Stallings and Sharna Fey, Jee Young You, and Paul Alsdorf.

From the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning team of composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell, Opera ParallÃ¨le will present the West Coast premiere of the critically praised supernatural opera, The Shining, set for June 2 - 4, 2023 in a new production and premiere of a new chamber orchestration created by the composer, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard Street.

The Shining was originally commissioned by Minnesota Opera and debuted in 2016 to sold-out audiences, and has since enjoyed popular presentations by multiple opera companies around the country. Opera ParallÃ¨le is the first company to create a new production - in collaboration with Hawai'i Opera Theatre and Portland Opera - following the success of the premiere. King's famous novel of 1977 was the inspiration for Stanley Kubrick's celebrated award-winning film of 1980, which starred Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duval and Danny Lloyd.

Benefit tickets for A Night at the Overlook Hotel begin at $300 and may be purchased online at https://cbo.io/tickets/opshine/tickets. For more information about the company's annual benefit event and upcoming presentation of The Shining, visit www.operaparallÃ¨le.org




World Premiere ofÂ Hope Mohrs HORIZON STANZAS A Feminist Exploration Of Poetry & D Photo
World Premiere ofÂ Hope Mohr's HORIZON STANZAS A Feminist Exploration Of Poetry & Dance, April 27, 29, 30
Bay Area choreographer Hope Mohr announces the world premiere of her latest evening-length dance work Horizon Stanzas, April 27, 29, & 30 at Joe Goode Annex. Mohr was inspired to create this new dance theater work by Alice Notley's haunting feminist epic poem, 'The Descent of Alette.'
World Premiere of Luis Alfaros THE TRAVELERS Extends at The Magic Theatre Photo
World Premiere of Luis Alfaro's THE TRAVELERS Extends at The Magic Theatre
The Magic Theatre has extended the World Premiere of Luis Alfaroâ€™sÂ The Travelers. Directed by Catherine Castellanos,Â The TravelersÂ will now perform thru Sunday, March 12, 2023 atÂ Magic Theatreâ€™s Fort Mason location.
ADAM STRAUSS IS NOT UNHAPPY to Return to The Marsh San Francisco for Limited Run in March Photo
ADAM STRAUSS IS NOT UNHAPPY to Return to The Marsh San Francisco for Limited Run in March
Adam Straussâ€™s spontaneous comedic show Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy will return to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited run.
Review: GISELLE at San Francisco Ballet Casts an Otherworldly Spell Photo
Review: GISELLE at San Francisco Ballet Casts an Otherworldly Spell
What did our critic think of GISELLE at San Francisco Ballet? BroadwayWorld reviews SFB's stunning production of 'Giselle,' a classic ballet that still has the power to startle and move us, running through March 5th at the War Memorial Opera House.

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of Luis Alfaro's THE TRAVELERS Extends at The Magic TheatreWorld Premiere of Luis Alfaro's THE TRAVELERS Extends at The Magic Theatre
February 28, 2023

The Magic Theatre has extended the World Premiere of Luis Alfaroâ€™sÂ The Travelers. Directed by Catherine Castellanos,Â The TravelersÂ will now perform thru Sunday, March 12, 2023 atÂ Magic Theatreâ€™s Fort Mason location.
ADAM STRAUSS IS NOT UNHAPPY to Return to The Marsh San Francisco for Limited Run in MarchADAM STRAUSS IS NOT UNHAPPY to Return to The Marsh San Francisco for Limited Run in March
February 28, 2023

Adam Straussâ€™s spontaneous comedic show Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy will return to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited run.
California Symphony Presents MAHLER'S INNER CIRCLE With Contralto Sara CoudenCalifornia Symphony Presents MAHLER'S INNER CIRCLE With Contralto Sara Couden
February 28, 2023

California SymphonyÂ explores the sphere of incredibly gifted people who influenced Gustav Mahler in itsÂ Mahler's Inner CircleÂ concerts, featuring contraltoÂ Sara CoudenÂ performingÂ Alma Mahler'sÂ FÃ¼nf Lieder,Â the California Premiere ofÂ Hans Rott'sÂ Symphony No. 1,Â andAlexander Zemlinsky'sÂ Lustspiel OuvertÃ¼re.
San Jose'sÂ Playful People Productions Announces 2023 Summer Session of Classes and WorkshopsSan Jose'sÂ Playful People Productions Announces 2023 Summer Session of Classes and Workshops
February 27, 2023

San Jose'sÂ Playful People ProductionsÂ is announcing its 2023 summer session,Â a collection of weeklong camps, masterclasses, two full theatrical productions, and opportunitiesÂ for lovers of the performing arts to shine both onstage and backstage.
LOCUSTS HAVE NO KING West Coast Premiere to be Presented at New Conservatory Theatre Center This SpringLOCUSTS HAVE NO KING West Coast Premiere to be Presented at New Conservatory Theatre Center This Spring
February 27, 2023

In April, New Conservatory Theatre Center will present the West Coast premiere of C. Julian JimÃ©nezâ€™s profane and profound Locusts Have No King.
share