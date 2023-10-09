Opera Parallele Presents World Premiere of THE EMISSARY October 27-28 At ODC Theater

Opera Parallele Presents World Premiere of THE EMISSARY at ODC Theater

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

Opera Parallele Presents World Premiere of THE EMISSARY October 27-28 At ODC Theater

Opera Parallele Presents World Premiere of THE EMISSARY October 27-28 At ODC Theater

For its seventh iteration of the company's “Hands-On-Opera” initiative, Opera Parallèle has commissioned multi-faceted Japanese composer Kenji Oh* for his very first opera along with prolific librettist Kelley Rourke* to create an adaptation of The Emissary, a new family opera based on the award-winning novel by celebrated Japanese author Yoko Tawada, featuring an English translation by Margaret Mitsutani.

The Emissary audience will journey through a fractured future, a dystopian satire that addresses the alarming environmental angst of today, and the ever-increasing psychological stress on the younger generation. As previously announced, The Emissary will launch Opera Parallèle's 2023-24 season, the acclaimed opera company's 14 anniversary year.

The Emissary cast features Angela Yam* (Mumei), Bradley Kynard (Yoshiro) and the Lick Wilmerding High School Chorus. Nicole Paiement will conduct two performances on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 28 at 4 p.m.; Jaco Wong will be on the podium for the October 28 at 1 p.m. performance. The creative team includes director, choreographer and veteran ODC dancer Yayoi Kambara; chorus director Tony Asaro*; scenic and costume designer Matthew Linzer*; and lighting designer Spense Matubang*.

Composer Kenji Oh commented, “Writing an opera for the first time was a demanding task. I had never been really into opera music actually. Opera felt like a very special thing for special people somehow. I'm very glad for this opportunity encouraging me to explore this art form of opera. I'm so grateful for Opera Parallèle's generous and courageous spirit. I would not be able to have completed this piece without the support and encouragement from my writing partner Kelley Rourke, Nicole Paiement and the team at  OP. Even though I was not particularly knowledgeable about opera, I realized I had been prepared for this by writing vocal music, programmatic instrumental music, and media music such as theater plays, films, television, video games, and dance performances. I reconfirmed my passion for storytelling and the power of storytelling plus music as I worked on this commission.”

Kenji Oh continued, “Also considering the mix of professional musicians and high school students was a fun/tricky part of this commission. I was careful about the balance of demands, roles, simplicity/complexity, ease/challenging-ness, harmonic language, and overall structure. It took some time to really decide a direction I wanted to go for with this piece. But once I decided to focus this piece to be a device serving the Hands-On-Opera's vision, decision-making got easier to design(compose) the device(piece).”

The composer concluded, “This opera is not only about climate change and environmental issues, but social issues behind them as well. Leaving it ambiguous at the end like the original novel, this opera expresses Mumei's death without heaviness but with hope. Younger audiences may believe it as a departure to become an emissary. Since there are Buddhism references in the original novel, there are some nods to Buddhism in the opera as well: the final dragonfly canon implies reincarnation across the Sanzu River.”

All three Oct. 27-28 performances will be sung in English with projected English supertitles, and presented at ODC Theater, 3153 17th Street. The Emissary is presented in one act without intermission; the approximate running time is 50-minutes. Tickets are priced: $10 Pay What You Can; $25 General; $50 Pay It Forward; free admission for ages 21 and under. Available online at: Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Nancy Karp + Dancers Unveils 2024 Season With Musical Guests Friction Quartet Photo
Nancy Karp + Dancers Unveils 2024 Season With Musical Guests Friction Quartet

Nancy Karp + Dancers announces its 2024 season at the Taube Atrium Theater in San Francisco. The program includes a world premiere set to music by Samuel Adams and the revival of 'fly through the night...' with music by David A. Jaffe. Don't miss the live musical accompaniment by Friction Quartet. April 6 - 7, 2024. Sat. at 8 p.m., Sun. at 3 p.m.

2
Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

What did our critic think of MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley?

3
In Scena! 2023 Italian Theater Festival Fall Edition to Begin This Month Photo
In Scena! 2023 Italian Theater Festival Fall Edition to Begin This Month

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY presents its Fall 2023 Special Edition, celebrating its 10th anniversary season. The festival will take place in New York, San Diego, Santa Rosa, Calgary, and Lethbridge, featuring Italian theater performances with English supertitles.

4
Photos: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Kicks Off 53rd Season with the West Coast Premier Photo
Photos: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Kicks Off 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster's MRS. CHRISTIE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley kicks off its 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie. TheatreWorks’ Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli helms this madcap mystery investigating the unsolved 1926 disappearance of the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie. See photos of the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (9/16-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# we are continuous
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Walker Theatre (10/20-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
San Francisco Playhouse (3/07-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hair
Two River Theater (9/30-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mame
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (11/02-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Copeland's Grandma & Me
The Marsh Berkeley (9/09-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ginuwine
The Canyon - Montclair (2/14-2/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harry Clarke
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (11/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (10/17-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Edit Annie
Magic Theatre (9/21-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You