Oakland University School of Music, Theatre and Dance to Tour This Winter

Due to ongoing renovations at Oakland University, many of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance's winter performances will be held at venues throughout Oakland and Macomb counties, in addition to performances being held on the OU campus.

"As Varner Hall is being renovated top to bottom, the School of Music, Theatre and Dance is excited to be 'On Tour' in the coming semester, performing in various venues around the greater Oakland area," said Kerro Knox 3, professor of theatre and interim director of the School of Music, Theatre and Dance. "It will be great to be giving our students the opportunities to be seen in new spaces as we await the updated facilities we have become used to."

This season's performances include:

Detroit Country Day School (Beverly Hills)

• Young Choreographers Forum

Oakland Dance Theatre and OU Repertory Dance Company

Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

• Choreography II Showings

Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.

• Senior Dance Performance

Tuesday-Wednesday, April 5-6 at 7:30 p.m.

Evola Music (West Bloomfield)

• Piano Day Competition

Sunday, March 13

Flagstar Strand Theatre for The Performing Arts (Pontiac)

• Oakland University High School Jazz Festival

Saturday, February 5 at 10 a.m.

• Oakland University Jazz Collective

Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m.

• Oakland University Brass Band

Sunday, February 6 at 7 p.m.

• Saxophone Studio Recital

Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

• Trumpet Studio Recital

Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

• Low Brass Studio Recital

Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.

• African Ensemble, World Percussion Ensemble and Steel Band with Regina Carter

Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

• Jazz Combo, Jazz Singers, and Jazz Band with Regina Carter

Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

• Latin Jazz, Jazz Singers, and Creative Jazz Ensemble with Regina Carter

Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

• Community Jazz Workshop with Regina Carter

Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

• Oakland University Brass Band

Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m.

Howarth United Methodist Church (Lake Orion)

• Brass Ensembles

Monday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

• Horn Studio Recital

Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m.

• Voice Studio Recital

Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m.

• Flute Studio Recital

You've Got A Friend - Famous (and Not-So-Famous) Flute Duos

Monday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts (Macomb)

• Oakland Symphony Orchestra

24th Annual David Daniels Young Artist Concert

Sunday, February 20 at 3 p.m.

• Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band

Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

• Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band

Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Center, The Habitat (Oakland University)

• Voice Day

Saturday, January 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Orchestra Hall (Detroit)

• Oakland Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Chorus

Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.



University Presbyterian Church (Rochester Hills)

• Jeffrey Heisler, faculty saxophone recital

Friday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m.

• Oakland University Chamber Orchestra

Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m.

• Tuba and Euphonium Studio Recital

Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

• Trombone Studio Recital

Monday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

• Oakland University Chamber Orchestra

Tuesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

• University Chorus and Oakland Chorale

Friday-Saturday, March 25-26 at 8 p.m.

• Strings Studio Recital

Monday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

• Chamber Ensembles

Saturday, April 9 at 3 p.m.

• Opera Workshop

Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

Varner Lab Theatre (Oakland University)

• Yi-Yang Chen, piano guest artist recital

Monday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. (masterclass at 1 p.m.)

• Piano Day

Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m.

• The Gun Violence Project

An original play written by the 21-22 Company Class Collective

April 1-3 and 6-7

• Piano Studio Recital

Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

Varner Studio Theatre (Oakland University)

• Sense and Sensibility

By Kate Hamill | Based on the novel by Jane Austen

February 10-13 and 17-20

• Gala Opening: Studio Theatre Art Installation

Wednesday, March 16 from 6 - 9 p.m. refreshments served

• Percussion Studio Recital

Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

• Take Root

Friday-Saturday, March 18-19

• Pippin

Book by Roger O. Hirson | Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

March 24-27 and 31, April 1-3

• Voice Crossover Concert

Monday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

• Guitar Studio

Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

• Wind Chamber Ensemble

Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m.

• Clarinet Studio Recital

Sunday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.



• Percussion Ensemble

Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

• Acis and Galatea

By George Frideric Handel

May 2022 opera

• Henry and Mudge

Book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan | Music by Bree Lowdermilk

Based on the series by Cynthia Rylant

May 2022 musical for children

For more information about these and other performances, www.oakland.edu/smtd/performances-and-events.

All events are subject to change. Any changes or additions to our season calendar will be posted at oakland.edu/smtd. All of our events, even free, require an advance ticket from etix.com. Tickets may be printed at home or presented on mobile devices at the door. Please email smtdboxoffice@oakland.edu with any ticketing questions.