Oakland University School of Music, Theatre and Dance to Tour This Winter
This season's programming includes Young Choreographers Forum, Choreography II Showings, Oakland University High School Jazz Festival and more.
Due to ongoing renovations at Oakland University, many of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance's winter performances will be held at venues throughout Oakland and Macomb counties, in addition to performances being held on the OU campus.
"As Varner Hall is being renovated top to bottom, the School of Music, Theatre and Dance is excited to be 'On Tour' in the coming semester, performing in various venues around the greater Oakland area," said Kerro Knox 3, professor of theatre and interim director of the School of Music, Theatre and Dance. "It will be great to be giving our students the opportunities to be seen in new spaces as we await the updated facilities we have become used to."
This season's performances include:
Detroit Country Day School (Beverly Hills)
• Young Choreographers Forum
Oakland Dance Theatre and OU Repertory Dance Company
Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m.
• Choreography II Showings
Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.
• Senior Dance Performance
Tuesday-Wednesday, April 5-6 at 7:30 p.m.
Evola Music (West Bloomfield)
• Piano Day Competition
Sunday, March 13
Flagstar Strand Theatre for The Performing Arts (Pontiac)
• Oakland University High School Jazz Festival
Saturday, February 5 at 10 a.m.
• Oakland University Jazz Collective
Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m.
• Oakland University Brass Band
Sunday, February 6 at 7 p.m.
• Saxophone Studio Recital
Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.
• Trumpet Studio Recital
Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
• Low Brass Studio Recital
Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.
• African Ensemble, World Percussion Ensemble and Steel Band with Regina Carter
Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.
• Jazz Combo, Jazz Singers, and Jazz Band with Regina Carter
Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
• Latin Jazz, Jazz Singers, and Creative Jazz Ensemble with Regina Carter
Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m.
• Community Jazz Workshop with Regina Carter
Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m.
• Oakland University Brass Band
Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m.
Howarth United Methodist Church (Lake Orion)
• Brass Ensembles
Monday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
• Horn Studio Recital
Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m.
• Voice Studio Recital
Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m.
• Flute Studio Recital
You've Got A Friend - Famous (and Not-So-Famous) Flute Duos
Monday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Macomb Center for the Performing Arts (Macomb)
• Oakland Symphony Orchestra
24th Annual David Daniels Young Artist Concert
Sunday, February 20 at 3 p.m.
• Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band
Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m.
• Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band
Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Center, The Habitat (Oakland University)
• Voice Day
Saturday, January 22 at 12:30 p.m.
Orchestra Hall (Detroit)
• Oakland Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Chorus
Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
University Presbyterian Church (Rochester Hills)
• Jeffrey Heisler, faculty saxophone recital
Friday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m.
• Oakland University Chamber Orchestra
Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m.
• Tuba and Euphonium Studio Recital
Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.
• Trombone Studio Recital
Monday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.
• Oakland University Chamber Orchestra
Tuesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.
• University Chorus and Oakland Chorale
Friday-Saturday, March 25-26 at 8 p.m.
• Strings Studio Recital
Monday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m.
• Chamber Ensembles
Saturday, April 9 at 3 p.m.
• Opera Workshop
Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.
Varner Lab Theatre (Oakland University)
• Yi-Yang Chen, piano guest artist recital
Monday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. (masterclass at 1 p.m.)
• Piano Day
Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m.
• The Gun Violence Project
An original play written by the 21-22 Company Class Collective
April 1-3 and 6-7
• Piano Studio Recital
Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.
Varner Studio Theatre (Oakland University)
• Sense and Sensibility
By Kate Hamill | Based on the novel by Jane Austen
February 10-13 and 17-20
• Gala Opening: Studio Theatre Art Installation
Wednesday, March 16 from 6 - 9 p.m. refreshments served
• Percussion Studio Recital
Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.
• Take Root
Friday-Saturday, March 18-19
• Pippin
Book by Roger O. Hirson | Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
March 24-27 and 31, April 1-3
• Voice Crossover Concert
Monday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.
• Guitar Studio
Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.
• Wind Chamber Ensemble
Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m.
• Clarinet Studio Recital
Sunday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.
• Percussion Ensemble
Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.
• Acis and Galatea
By George Frideric Handel
May 2022 opera
• Henry and Mudge
Book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan | Music by Bree Lowdermilk
Based on the series by Cynthia Rylant
May 2022 musical for children
For more information about these and other performances, www.oakland.edu/smtd/performances-and-events.
All events are subject to change. Any changes or additions to our season calendar will be posted at oakland.edu/smtd. All of our events, even free, require an advance ticket from etix.com. Tickets may be printed at home or presented on mobile devices at the door. Please email smtdboxoffice@oakland.edu with any ticketing questions.