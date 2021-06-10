Oakland University Community Music Offering Virtual and In-Person Summer Camps

From Shakespeare on Zoom to the history of jazz, Oakland University Community Music's Virtual and In-Person Summer Camps will offer something for everyone.

"Hosting camps each summer is an important way that the School of Music, Theatre and Dance connects with the community," said Amy Hardison Tully, director of the School of Music, Theatre and Dance at OU.

Elizabeth Medvinsky, director of OU Community Music, agreed.

"In SMTD our camp experiences are aimed mostly towards high school students, a population that is looking at camps as not just a place to be for the summer but a way to learn about the opportunities that are available to them after high school," she said. "Now, more than ever, we want them to look forward and know that a future in the arts, and specifically the performing arts, is still an option.

"Interacting with our faculty and staff will give students the opportunity to experience the performing arts in a safe environment so that they will be prepared to continue in the artistic world that awaits them," Medvinsky added.

This year's virtual summer camps include:

• Triple-Threat Theatre Camp (Virtual): A theatre "triple threat" is someone that excels at acting, singing and dancing. Work towards your "triple threat" status as the OU Department of Theatre presents a series of five daily acting/singing/dancing classes as well as a Meet the Faculty session. There will be an additional evening session with Broadway star Laura Michelle Kelly. Previous singing and dancing experience is required.

Dates/Times: June 21-25 (Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.; additional Wed., 7-8:30 p.m.)

OU Theatre Faculty: Don Brewer, Anthony Guest, Amanda Lehman and Josh Young



Ages: High School

Cost: $275

Register here.

• Summer Shakespeare Camp - The Tempest (In-Person): The OU Department of Theatre presents a week of rehearsal sessions of Shakespeare's The Tempest, culminating in a Zoom performance. The department will exercise non-traditional casting. Please email mtschirhart@oakland.edu for audition material and details. Participants will need to audition prior to registering. Please visit oakland.edu/smtd/communityengagement for more information.

Dates/Times: July 6-10 (9 a.m. - 3p.m.)

OU Theatre Faculty: Brandon A. Wright

Ages: High School

Cost: $275

Register here.

• Summer Brass Intensive (Virtual): Oakland University's Summer Brass Intensive provides students with daily sessions on warm-ups and routine building, instrumental master classes, and presentations by world class brass artists. The culmination of the camp will feature a virtual video with members of the Oakland University Brass Band.

Dates/Times: July 26-29 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

OU Music Faculty: Kenneth Kroesche and Jen Oliverio

Ages: High School and College

Cost: $50

Register here.

• OU Virtual Jazz Intensive (In-Person): The OU Virtual Jazz Intensive is a four-day event focused on topics such as the history and lineage of jazz, bridging classical to jazz, jazz as language and much more. The format will feature daily, 50-minute sessions that include listening, improvisation and virtual ensemble rehearsals.

Dates/Times: July 26-30 (Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m. - 11:50 p.m.)

OU Jazz Faculty: Tim Blackmon, Marion Hayden, Scott Gwinell and Mark Kieme

Ages: High School Instrumentalists

Cost: $50

Register here.

"I am very excited to share this time with the young actors who will participate and looking forward to the final performance we will create," said Brandon Wright, a special lecturer for theatre at OU and director of the Summer Shakespeare Camp. "I am especially glad to spend this time with students at such a pivotal moment in their lives where they are beginning to experience and understand the blend of student/artist that they can look forward to at the university level."

For more information about Oakland University Community Music, visit www.oakland.edu/community-engagement/communitymusic.