ODC/Dance THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Returns November 26 To December 11

ODC will conclude its 50+ anniversary celebrations with The Velveteen Rabbit, a cherished holiday tradition since 1986.

Based on the story by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit features choreography by KT Nelson, narration by actor Geoff Hoyle, costumes and sets by Brian Wildsmith, music by Benjamin Britten and larger-than-life storybook characters portrayed by the world-class dancers of ODC/Dance. The Velveteen Rabbit runs November 26 to December 11 with ten matinee performances: Thursdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets, $15 to $100, are now on sale at odc.dance/velveteenrabbit.

The Velveteen Rabbit chronicles the story of a stuffed rabbit which comes to life through the love of its owner, a young boy. The book, reissued this year in its centenary edition, has endured because of its timeless message of love, loyalty and acceptance, and ODC/Dance's adaptation, which has toured to 20 states, continues to enthrall children and grown-ups alike.

"The wisdom of The Velveteen Rabbit is just as potent today as when it was written 100 years ago," said Nelson. "Margery Williams is able to convey insight about what's important in life with wit and joy and tenderness. Through the Rabbit, she shows that our lovability is not contingent on our physical appearance or age, and that real love comes with loyalty over time."

Nelson directs this year's Velveteen Rabbit with support from Brandon "Private" Freeman, assistant to the artistic directors, and Dexandro Montalvo as rehearsal director.

The cast includes Rachel Furst and guest artist Sarah Chou as the Rabbit; Jeremy Bannon-Neches and Christian Squires as the Boy; Ryan Rouland Smith as the Skin Horse; Freeman as the Crocodile; Chou and Miche Wong as the Fairy and Nana; and ArVejon Jones and Ismael Acosta as "Nana Bottom," the hard-working, unseen lower half of the ten-foot-tall character of the Nana. Rounding out the cast are Jaime Garcia Castilla, Cora Cliburn, Jenna Marie Graves, Allie Papazian and Simon Schuh as the adult chorus.

Each year ODC/Dance casts young dancers from ODC School to perform in The Velveteen Rabbit, and this year 17 young dancers will take part.

Following the Saturday and Sunday performances - November 26 and 27, December 3, 4, 10 and 11 - ODC will offer a Milk & Cookies Passport including a photo opportunity with the Rabbit and other characters.

As part of its annual Buddies for Bunnies program, ODC is pleased to donate up to 1400 tickets to low-income third-grade students through 12 participating public schools. In addition to donating tickets, ODC provides the students transportation to and from the theater, and their teachers receive a curriculum guide with video designed for classroom use.

ODC is also delighted to offer The Velveteen Rabbit Digital Experience. Available between November 1 and January 1, this limited-time streaming program includes a feature film version of The Velveteen Rabbit alongside interactive content: six episodes of The Family Follow Along Series, three episodes of Fun House and the documentary Backstage Pass: The Velveteen Rabbit. Whether families wish to relive the magic and unpack the wisdom of the Rabbit or build up to the main event, this new streaming package is the perfect companion - available at odc.dance/connect.