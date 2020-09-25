ODC/Dance Presents FALL FOR ART, a Virtual Event to Benefit ODC

The event will take place on Sunday, October 11, 11 AM PDT.

ODC/Dance will present Fall for Art, a virtual event to benefit ODC on Sunday, October 11 at 11am PST.

This year's Fall for Art brings the beauty of dance and the spirit of McEvoy Ranch to guest's homes with the premiere of a site-specific dance film showcasing the artistry of ODC/Dance choreographers Brenda Way, KT Nelson, Kimi Okada and Company members, a live auction with truly one-of-a-kind experiences (with inventive social distancing), special guests, and plenty of surprises.

"The light at the end of the tunnel needs to shine on the arts and Fall for Art will be key to ODC being there when the time comes," said ODC Founder & Artistic Director Brenda Way. "This is a fundraiser that is literally a lifesaver. And in true ODC spirit, the event will be interactive, artistic, joyful and a bit offbeat."

Fall for Art is ODC's biggest and most important annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event go to support ODC's digital transformation and ongoing programs that live at the dynamic intersection of creativity, community, and human connection.

This year's Host Committee includes Karen and Paul Bixby; Deborah Choate; Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola; Bart and Ditty Deamer; Sean Dowdall and David Landis; Lynn Feintech and Tony Bernhardt; Janie and Jeff Green; Cecilia Fok; Becky Saeger and Tom Graves; Paul Salinger; Brenda Way and Henry Erlich; Sally X. Yu and Jeff Shen.

Tickets are $100 and $250. Sponsor tables are $5,000, $10,000 and $25,000.

More info at odc.dance/ffa

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You