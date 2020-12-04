ODC/Dance Presents DRINKS & A DANCE: TRANSIT

ODC/Dance invites guests to treat themselves to an evening "in" with Drinks & a Dance: Transit, an interactive virtual event, on Thursday, December 10. Featuring a screening of KT Nelson's soaring full-company work, Transit, the evening also includes a drink experience courtesy of San Francisco's famed saloon Elixir, and an intimate discussion with the artists.

The evening begins with an informal, social chat with a mixologist from Elixir, leading guests in the creation of a specialty cocktail, the Winter Daiquiri, (also available as a "mocktail") designed for the occasion. For those who live in San Francisco, the ingredients can be ordered for pickup and delivery (within SF).

An intimate discussion and behind-the-scenes look of Transit follows. KT Nelson will be joined by rideable art fabricator Max Chen (who designed the bicycles featured in the work) and performers Diego and Pablo Lopez (who performed in the work as youngsters).

At 6pm ODC will present a screening of KT Nelson's family-friendly work. Set to a score by Nico Muhly, Transit is a celebration of the chaotic pulse of our urban centers - where high and low technology exist side-by-side - walking, biking, and high speed transit. Dancing with bicycles designed by Max Chen, Transit rides through the shape of a day, from the first coffee fix to the roll home at night. This work is full of "the kind of lovely flashes that any urban dweller will recognize - that instant when you find yourself moving in unconscious synchrony with a crowd, or when you turn to a total stranger to share a particularly surprising moment," wrote San Francisco Chronicle. A virtual Q&A with the artists completes the evening.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You