ODC/Dance Presents DRINKS & A DANCE, August 19

ODC/Dance presents its first live telecast event, Drinks & a Dance, featuring the world premiere of ODC/Dance's feature film, Up for Air / Decameron, directed by Brenda Way.

Featuring ODC/Dance Company and Kate Weare Company, Up for Air / Decameron is inspired by Bocaccio's novel about the retreat of ten young Florentines seeking to avoid the plague of 1385. The work touches on the combustible nature of love, the pleasures of connection and the resilience, irreverence and joy that help us survive tumultuous times.

The evening begins with mixologist Dan Burns from Foreign Cinema leading in the creation of The Florentine, a specialty cocktail designed to celebrate this opening event. Drinks in hand, attendees will join in conversation with director Brenda Way and creative producer Kellee McQuinn as they discuss the dynamic process of transforming a work from stage to screen. In-Studio audiences will view the film at ODC Theater, followed by an interactive Q&A with the artistic and creative teams. Drink ingredients can be ordered and delivered by San Francisco's famed Elixir. A recipe will also be provided.

Tickets for the virtual experience range from $15-$90 per household and include access to the virtual live telecast event and World Premiere screening of Up for Air / Decameron; access to live cocktail classes with Foreign Cinema (ingredients purchased separately through Elixir); a virtual Q&A with the artistic and creative team; and sneak peak of behind-the-scenes content from the making of the film.

Tickets for the live studio experience are $150 per person and include in-person access to the live telecast and world premiere screening of Up for Air / Decameron; a complimentary cocktail; and exclusive access to artists and behind-the-scenes content.

ODC is excited to welcome the public back for live events. For the health and safety of yourself and others, and per CDC and SFDPH guidelines, all participants are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated to participate in in-person activities ("fully vaccinated" means two weeks after completion of the recommended vaccination series) and masks are required indoors.