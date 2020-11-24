ODC/Dance Launches THE VELVETEEN RABBIT On-Demand

ODC/Dance has announced The Velveteen Rabbit, KT Nelson's dance theater interpretation of Margery Williams' beloved children's book, will be offered as a virtual, on-demand experience, this season. The Velveteen Rabbit will be on view for a limited time only, from December 10-31, 2020.

Now in its 34th year, The Velveteen Rabbit has played to a quarter of a million people around the country. The Velveteen Rabbit features exhilarating dancing by the ODC dancers, recorded narration by Geoff Hoyle, costumes by Brian Wildsmith, visuals by Dave Robertson and Sara Horner, and a musical score by Benjamin Britten with songs by Gina Leishman and Bob Franke sung by Rinde Eckert. This is a tale of an enduring relationship between a boy and his stuffed rabbit. Told from the perspective of the rabbit that yearns to become real, the story explores the deep bond that the boy and rabbit develop over time. The Velveteen Rabbit explores themes of illness and resilience, and its message of love, loyalty, and friendship is timeless.

Known for their athleticism and passion, the ODC dancers seamlessly navigate the many roles that bring the story to life. They embody characters as unusual as a crocodile, a pack of real rabbits, and a 10-foot tall Nana. This digitally remastered video features powerhouse dancing by ODC stars such as Daniel Santos in the lead role of "The Boy", Tegan Schwab as "The Velveteen Rabbit", James Gilmer (now with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) as the "Skin Horse", and Rachel Furst as "The Fairy". The role of "Nana" is performed by Rachel Furst and Fernando Padilla. The chorus includes dancers Natasha Adorlee, Brandon "Private" Freeman, Jeremy Bannon-Neches, James Gilmer, Mia J. Chong, Kendall Teague, Allie Papazian, Adonis Martin. A children chorus features young dancers from the ODC school.

Tickets for the production are $35 per household, and include five complimentary, never-before-seen "Dance Break!" videos. Families can get moving and dance along with some of their favorite characters from the production with activities like the "Toy Slide," "Bunny Beat," and "Croc Bop."

Families looking to dive even deeper into this magical experience can splurge on a party pack ($90) which includes 3 weeks unlimited access to The Velveteen Rabbit on-demand; an activity book (available in English, Spanish, or Cantonese); a fairy wand; a rabbit plush toy; an ODC face mask; and a recipe for "The Rabbit's Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies." And from January 9 - February 6 ODC is hosting "Hop On Board," a 5-week virtual workshop where students will learn original choreography from the show.

ODC is also offering a Virtual Field Trip & Kinesthetic Education Program for grades K-5. Developed by experts in education and children's entertainment, this one-of-a-kind educational experience weaves together literacy, social-emotional learning and 21st century skills through the power of movement and the performing arts. The 12-week program includes an on-demand video of The Velveteen Rabbit; 12 downloadable, easy to implement, standards-based lesson plans; 12 impactful demonstration videos featuring characters from the show; five Dance Breaks Exercise Videos; pre & post Evaluation Survey; and a bonus gift: Digital Activity Booklet for Families.

More information about this year's The Velveteen Rabbit is available at https://odc.dance/velveteenrabbit.

