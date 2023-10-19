New Conservatory Theatre Center Presents Limited Run Of Sparkling Special Event, KATYA: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

In December, New Conservatory Theatre Center makes the Yuletide gay with a special limited run of Katya: A Holiday Spectacular, starring Bay Area icon J. Conrad Frank as the dazzling Katya Smirnoff-Skyy. A beloved San Francisco tradition celebrating its 16th year, this festive fête returns to NCTC for three nights only this holiday season. With songs ranging from classic holiday fare, and madcap medleys, to full-on disco Klezmer lunacy, see why Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy was named “Best Drag Act” by the San Francisco Bay Guardian. You and your loved ones are invited to experience the holidays as seen through the heavily lashed eyes of your Auntie Katya.

Katya: A Holiday Spectacular runs Dec 20– 22, 2023. Tickets are $25–65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972.

The Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy (star; pronouns “Auntie") has enthralled San Francisco audiences for a long … long time, with her unique blend of opera, pop, and booze-drenched comedy. Once Eastern Europe's most sought-after Mezzo Soprano — understudy — the Countess now spends her evenings crooning and drinking her way through the finer theaters, bars, and bathhouses of America. She was the winner of the 2019 "Bestie for Cabaret Performer" and has sold out runs at NCTC, the Razz Room, Feinstein's, Oasis, Don't Tell Mama's, and 18 years of monthly shows at Martuni's. Katya played Blanche Hudson in Billy Cliff's film Baby Jane and Mildred in Hush Up Sweet Charlotte. Follow her on TikTok @katyasmirnoff, and Instagram @katyasmirnoffskyy.

J. Conrad Frank (writer/performer; pronouns he/him) has delighted Bay Area audiences and critics alike for nearly twenty years in such productions as The Rocky Horror Show, Sweeney Todd, Clue, Jungle Red, and in Buyer and Cellar, The Temperamentals, Die, Mommie, Die!, and Red Scare on Sunset, at NCTC, in both couture and pants. In December, he will be pulling double duty and also starring in NCTC's holiday show, RUTHLESS!

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts, and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.