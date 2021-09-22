New Conservatory Theatre Center Announces Miranda Rose Hall's PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT

In November, New Conservatory Theatre Center will continue their exhilarating 40th Anniversary Season with Plot Points in Our Sexual Development by Miranda Rose Hall. Performed in the round in the intimate Walker Theatre, Plot Points in Our Sexual Development is a fearless trans love story that offers a captivatingly honest look at the relationships and histories that shape us.

Sex is complicated. Especially if you've got a history. When their relationship hits a breaking point, Theo and Cecily look back at their awkward-messy-tender- wonderful-heartbreaking pasts to understand the meaning of true intimacy. There's no holding back in this provocative exploration of gender, sex, and the risks of being vulnerable with the one you love.

In our continued dedication to keeping our audiences and artists safe, this is a performance with a small cast of just two people with limited seat capacity. All guests older than 12 years of age will be required to present proof of vaccination and wear masks while at the theatre. NCTC also requires all actors, staff, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated, and all front of house staff will be masked during performances. There are limited exemptions to vaccination requirements such as religious beliefs and qualifying medical reasons and those guests must present a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no more than 72 hours prior to the performance date.

Playing November 12 - December 19, 2021. Plot Points in Our Sexual Development's Opening Weekend Press performances are Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, November 12 - 18, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office.