New Canon Theatre Co. Season 2 Opens With MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

New Canon Theatre Co. aims to create theatre that reflects and celebrates humanity's diverse and ever-evolving cultural and social landscapes.

Season 2 Begins at New Canon Theatre Co. with Shakespeare's Romantic Comedy Much Ado About Nothing "Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps."

Established in 2022, New Canon Theatre Company (NCTC) is a professional, not-for-profit performing arts organization working in found and temporary spaces.

Currently based in Monterey, CA. New Canon is dedicated to fostering new works through their Theatre Lab, as well as mounting daring re-imaginings of the established classical and contemporary canons.

Through equitable and inclusive collaboration, artistry, and community engagement, New Canon Theatre Co. aims to create theatre that reflects and celebrates humanity's diverse and ever-evolving cultural and social landscapes.

New Canon Theatre Co. has released Season 2! To launch the season, it's Shakespeare's classic comedy Much Ado About Nothing in a "Shakespeare In The Vines" experience at Blue Fox Cellars in Carmel Valley. The production takes place post WWII during the Hollywood Canteen era. Get ready to hear live music from The Andrews Sisters, sit outdoors under the stars, all while sipping on Blue Fox Cellars host of curated wines. *Bring a blanket! There will be food items & beverages for purchase. We can't wait to welcome you to our season opening production of Much Ado About Nothing. (All ages welcome).

To check out what New Canon has up next, go to our website newcanontheatre.org

New Canon Founding Artistic Director Justin Gordon shares "One of Shakespeare's most lush, romantic, and deeply witty comedies, Much Ado About Nothing offers a celebratory tonic at a time when our society yearns for levity, joy, and a hope for renewal. Set in a vibrant setting on the heels of violent conflict, this enduring love story celebrates how joy triumphs over mourning."

New Canon Artistic Associate & Director Noah Lucé states "What is the impact of major global events on people's capacity to love? My approach involves first identifying the story's thematic structure to ensure clarity for the audience. Then, by collaborating with the cast, I aim to transport the audience back to the 1940s. I plan to enhance the production by incorporating music from The Andrews Sisters (and other artists) and work to achieve dexterity through the language that is accessible to all. Ultimately, my goal is to take our audience on a nostalgic journey that seeks to answer the idea of how people deal with change and grow through acts of love."

Directed by: Noah Lucé

Produced by: Justine Stock

Stage Manager: Rebecca Bruemmer

Cast in alpha order: Joe Ayers (Claudio) Ian Brady (Conrade/Friar), Rebecca Bruemmer (Swing) Shannon Lee Clair* (Beatrice) Abi Coomes (Hero), Malinda DeRouen (Leonata), Justin Gordon* (Benedick), Chris McElwain (Don Pedro/Sexton), Kiana Sorenson (Margaret/Seacoal), Autumn Tustin (Dogberry) Brady Voss (Don John/Verges) Andrew Yabroff (Swing) Xander Young (Balthasar/Borachio)

Performances As Follows:

JUNE: Week 1

- Thursday, June 8th @ 7:00 p.m. (Preview Night, students free with valid ID)

- Friday, June 9th @ 7:00 p.m. (Opening Night Reception & Opening Night) ticket required for reception

- Saturday, June 10th @ 7:00 p.m.

- Sunday, June 11th @ 5:00 p.m. (Audience Talk Back with Director & Cast post show)

Week 2

- Thursday, June 15th @ 7:00 p.m. (Pay What You "Will" Night)

- Friday, June 16th @ 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, June 17th @ 7:00 p.m.

- Sunday, June 18th @ 5:00 p.m.

Week 3

- Thursday, June 22nd @ 7:00 p.m.

- Friday, June 23rd @ 7:00 p.m.

- Saturday, June 24th @ 7:00 p.m. (Closing Night)

Tickets:

Adults- $45.00 per ticket (Sundays tickets are $5.00 off) Senior & Military- $35.00 per ticket (Sundays tickets are $5.00 off)
Student = $15.00 per ticket (Sundays tickets are $5.00 off)



