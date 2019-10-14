NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Castro Valley this November

This November, Plethos Productions is producing the Broadway musical that won a Pulitzer Prize for drama, along with 3 Tony Awards - Next to Normal.



On the surface, your typical "normal" American family. But just beneath the facade, is Diana Goodman; a mother who has struggled with bipolar disorder and PTSD for sixteen years. This gripping, heart-wrenching musical is a snapshot of just one of the rollercoaster years Diana, her husband and children have endured.



This show is a deep, emotional dive into depression, anxiety and the mental health industry. From a song about pharmaceuticals to mental tricks played on the audience, everyone is taken along for the ride as Diana experiences the frenetic highs of mania and the absolute depths of severe depression and grief. Journey along with this family and see how empathy, patience and love help them endure.



This timely rock musical is so relevant, real and relatable in today's society which so badly needs to de-stigmatize mental illness, treatment and accessing resources.



Playing at Smalltown Society in Castro Valley, Fridays - Sundays November 8-24. Friday and Saturday shows are 7pm, Sundays are 2pm matinees. Seating is limited. Early Bird tickets are $15 before November 1. Advanced purchase highly recommended at plethos.org.





