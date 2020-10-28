NCTC Lights Up This Holiday Season With A MIGHTY QUEER VIRTUAL VARIETY SHOW

A Mighty Queer Virtual Variety Show will be available for streaming December 13, 2020 - January 3.

New Conservatory Theatre Center is getting Mighty Queer this December! Join us for A Mighty Queer Virtual Variety Show, a sparkling showcase of some of the Bay Area's boldest LGBTQ artists.

Hosted by Bay Area drag icon, Dusty Pörn, this festive variety show features soul-stirring live music from Azuah, SevanKelee Lucky 7 Boult's electrifying spoken word, the hilarious, award-winning comedy of Baruch Porras Hernandez, a dynamic dance journey from SNJV, and a gravity-defying aerial performance from Joey The Tiger. United by the theme "Hope is Where the Art is", this once-in-a-lifetime production is sure to be the queerest thing you'll see this winter.

A Mighty Queer Virtual Variety Show will be available for streaming December 13, 2020 - January 3, 2021. Admission is pay-what-you-wish, $10-40. Tickets are available at nctcsf.org.

Director Richard A Mosqueda is a queer, Mexican-American director and producer based in San Francisco. Recent directing credits include Epic Party Theatre's critically-acclaimed production of Love in the Time of Piñatas Written and Performed by Baruch Porras Hernandez. Other credits include: Prince Gomolvilas' Outspoken (NCTC YouthAware) and Baruch Porras Hernandez's All My Friends Are Depressed! With Tiny Baruch! (Epic Party Theatre). Richard has worked with such companies as Center Theatre Group, Portland Center Stage, Halcyon Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, and Theatre Rhinoceros. Richard is the Founder and Lead Producer for Epic Party Theatre. BFA: The Theatre School at DePaul University. SDC Associate. richardamosqueda.com

Host Dusty Pörn originally hails from Cincinnati, "The Queen City," where she loved heels and dress up from the earliest years! She has been entertaining in the SF Bay Area for 8 years. Dusty has performed at NCTC in Fête Fatale: the Charles Busch 2018 Gala, hosted NCTV's LIVE at FIVE: Musical Makeover, and been featured in many Happy Hour is a Drag pre-shows. She is Miss California GOLD 2018-19, holds the SF Grand Ducal Court lifetime Title of "Dame to the Native Goddess of Glitter," and performs at SF Oasis, Filoli Estate, SF PRIDE Stages, Union Square Ice Rink in Drag Queens on Ice, Grand Ducal & Imperial Coronations, PianoFight, and beyond. In her day attire, she has a psychotherapy private practice, as a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist.

Azuah's music weaves roots in alternative folk and soul with a poet's sensibility and an unforgettable voice to create an infectious sound all her own. A Bay Area native, she has played all over the West Coast from the Roxy in Los Angeles to stages in Oakland and San Francisco. Known for her evocative lyrics and haunting melodies, Azuah captures the listener's ear from first note to last strum with a sound that can only come from the depths of an old soul.

SevanKelee Lucky 7 Boult is a Bay Area poet and performance artist. Hailing from East Palo Alto, CA and writing since childhood, her most recent artistic venture involves the ukulele, spoken word, and video production. This multifaceted artist has graced such stages as, Yerba Buena, De Young Museum , Brava and Marsh Theater(s) in San Francisco, CA. Her poem Cucumber has been seen on HBO Real Sex since 2000.

Baruch Porras Hernandez's solo show Love in the Time of Piñatas got a clapping man from the SF Chronicle and was performed to sold-out houses at Epic Party Theatre in December of 2019. Love in the time of Piñatas had a sold out preview performance at Brava Theatre in 2017 as part of the National Queer Arts Festival. In June of 2019 his solo show All My Friends Are Depressed sold out Brava Cabaret and returned for a sold out engagement with Epic Party Theatre later in August. He was one of the playwrights of FUGUE, an interactive theatre experience with Detour Dance in 2017. He has been an artist in residence at The Ground Floor at Berkeley Rep, and is a Lambda Literary Fellow in Playwriting. Baruch has workshopped his past solo shows It Gets Gayer!, First Gentleman, and A Heartbreaking Unbearable Weightness of Being a Mexican Queer Immigrant at The Marsh Theatre. He was a resident artist for The Garage All Stars review where he developed and later premiered his first solo show Reasons To Stay On The Ground during the National Queer Arts Festival 2010 made possible by a grant from the Queer Cultural Center.

SNJV is an artist who uses dance, drag, and drama to showcase humanity. He infuses culture into dance and fashion to create performances for stage and film. He holds the title of Mr. GAPA 2019 and is the first South-Asian title holder in GAPA's (Gay Asian Pacific Alliance) history. He is the co-founder of Parivar-a social collective to support and celebrate queer, trans, gender non-conforming folks connected to the South Asian diaspora. SNJV released his first music video in 2018, Phool which he produced and starred in a story about the life of a flower. In 2020, he released Sach, a documentary look into his life as an Indian drag performer. He produced Rise of the Immortals, a documentary film about the GAPA title holders and their cultural impact.

Joey The Tiger is a visually stunning aerialist known for his strength and graceful movement. He performs on a variety of apparatus specializing on dance trapeze and aerial straps. He has trained at the renowned San Francisco Circus Center as well as in Montreal with a number of highly talented coaches. He currently teaches and performs around the San Francisco Bay Area. He was called to the stage by way of a gender performance group called the Disposable Boy Toys and he spent four years touring the country with this lively group of misfits. Today, he trains on 6 different types of trapeze, teaches flying and spends time on various aerial apparatus specializing on single point trapeze.

