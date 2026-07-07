Music at Kohl Mansion Receives Chamber Music America's 2026 Community Impact Award

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. Sign Up

Chamber Music America have announced that Executive Director Patricia Kristof Moy and Music at Kohl Mansion (MAKM) have been recognized with the prestigious Community Impact/Presenter of the Year award. Moy and Music at Kohl Mansion join five other awardees who were announced today—Camerata Pacifica, composer Andy Milne, Telegraph Quartet, Bel Canto Duo, and Howard Mandel—who will be honored at CMA's annual Awards Luncheon at the 2026 National Conference in Chicago on Aug. 21.

Music at Kohl Mansion Executive Director Patricia Kristof Moy said, “To be recognized by Chamber Music America and a distinguished panel of our peers with the 2026 Community Impact/Presenter of the Year Award is an extraordinary honor for Music at Kohl Mansion. This national recognition belongs to our entire community: our dedicated Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, patrons, partners, and the remarkable artists whose performances inspire and transform audiences each season.

“This award affirms our belief that chamber music is more than a concert experience—it is a powerful catalyst for connection, learning, and belonging,” Moy continued. “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to our dual mission of presenting world-renowned artistic excellence while creating meaningful, lasting impact through education, community engagement, and the shared joy of live music.”

MAKM's 2026-27 season of international chamber music will feature:

Escher String Quartet, Oct. 18;

Neave Trio*, Nov. 15;

A Baroque Holiday Concert with the Philharmonia Baroque Chamber Players and soprano Morgan Balfour*, Dec. 6;

Thunder Egg Consort Piano Quartet*, Jan. 17;

Trio Con Brio Copenhagen, Feb. 21;

Fauré Piano Quartet, March 14;

The Harlem Quartet, April 11;

The Miró Quartet with soprano Nikola Printz, May 2.

All concerts are presented at 7 p.m. in the Elizabethan-style Great Hall of the historic Kohl Mansion, 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame.

Music at Kohl Mansion is the longest-running chamber music-only presenter on the San Francisco Peninsula. In addition to presenting concerts at the historic Kohl Mansion, home of Mercy High School Burlingame, MAKM will continue its successful partnerships with numerous organizations including:

Young Chamber Musicians,

San Mateo Public Library,

Palo Alto City Library,

The Mechanics' Institute Library in San Francisco,

The Peninsula Jewish Community Center in Foster City,

The Stratford senior residence center,

HIP Housing affordable living community in San Mateo,

Extensive presentations in elementary, middle, and high schools throughout San Mateo County.

New partnerships in 2026-27 include: San Mateo County Juvenile Hall, Stanford University Music Department, SFJAZZ, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Oakland Public Conservatory of Music. No fewer than 140 events are planned for Season 44, reaffirming MAKM's diverse community engagement and mission to uplift, inspire and connect people through the power of music. For more information, visit www.musicatkohl.org.

Chamber Music America, the national network of ensemble music professionals, was founded in 1977 to develop, strengthen, and support the chamber music community. With a membership including musicians, ensembles, presenters, artists' managers, educators, music businesses, and advocates of ensemble music, CMA welcomes members representing a wide range of musical styles and traditions. In addition to its funding programs, which in 2026, distributed more than $1.3 million, CMA provides its members with consulting services, access to instrument and other insurances, conferences, seminars, and its quarterly publication, Chamber Music magazine.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...