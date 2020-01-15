Music, Illusion, And More Come To Montalvo Arts Center in April

This April, Montalvo Arts Center presents a lineup of versatile sounds, magic performances, and more in its Carriage House Concert Series.

April 2 - 7:30pm, Justin Kauflin Trio: Award-winning jazz pianist, composer, producer, and Quincy Jones Artist Justin Kauflin comes to Montalvo for a brilliant night of music. After losing his sight at the age of 11, Kauflin has devoted his life to the piano. He began performing professionally by age 15, most notably with the Jae Sinnett Trio, and has received top honors at jazz festivals across the US. Today, he performs worldwide, has recorded on 31 albums, composed the film score for critically acclaimed documentary Keep On Keepin' On, published 29 original compositions, and produced four albums.

April 3 - 7:30pm, The High Kings: The heirs of Ireland's folk heritage, The High Kings present a bright new era of Irish ballad music - equal parts rousing and reflective - singing the songs of yesteryear in a contemporary style and arrangement that remains true to the original. The High Kings boast versatility and skill, playing 13 instruments between the four of them. Together, they reinvigorate the Irish ballad tradition, bringing the music to a new audience, as well as their many steadfast followers.

April 4 - 7:30pm, Late Nite Catechism: Audiences will silence their cellphones, spit out their gum, and sit up straight for the return of America's beloved ruler-wielding nun. Part audience participation event, part spontaneous stand-up routine, Late Nite Catechism is a laugh-out-loud series of shows inspired by the 1960s-era Catholic school experience. Its various iterations have reigned for years off-Broadway and in Las Vegas where audiences have been schooled with side-splitting humor. Sister's Easter Catechism will tackle seasonal questions about pet heaven and the significance of those adorable baby chicks.

April 9 - 7:30pm, Meow Meow: Described by The New York Post as "a diva of the highest order," post-post-modern chanteuse Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences globally with her truly unique and memorable performances. Her specialties are Weimar repertoire and French chanson, all performed with heavenly vocal stylings and a devilishly witty sensibility. Taking the stage from Spain to Canada, London, and across the United States, The Telegraph UK affirms that "there is, in fact, nothing that this woman cannot do."

April 16 - 7:30pm, Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders: From bringing pictures and drawings to life, to erasing people from their own driver's licenses, master illusionist Vitaly has mystified fans all over the world. Hailed by The New Yorker for being "undoubtedly impressive," Vitaly's signature illusions leave audiences awestruck in his stage show, An Evening of Wonders. As a keen observer of human behavior, Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders offers a show that is far more than magic. Going beyond illusion, audience members will experience the sensation that nothing is impossible.

April 17 - 7:30pm, Steve Dorff: Award-winning composer Steve Dorff will regale audiences with his music, and the stories behind his hits. The 2018 Songwriter's Hall of Fame inductee has more than 40 BMI Awards, an American Music Award, and three Grammy and six Emmy nominations to his name. Artists such as Barbara Streisand, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, George Strait, Garth Brooks, and countless others have recorded his compositions. He has also established himself as a gifted film and television composer, writing the music for the theme song from Growing Pains, "As Long As We've Got Each Other," among others. At Montalvo, he will perform and discuss memorable hits, including Kenny Rogers' "Through the Years," Anne Murray's "I Just Fall in Love Again," and Eddie Rabbitt's "Every Which Way But Loose."

April 18 - 7:30pm, Graham Parker: Since he burst onto the 1970s music scene in London, Graham Parker has been creating a Signature Sound across continents and airwaves that has rightly earned him a spot in the pantheon of truly original and influential figures of rock 'n' roll. Since his early days with English rock band The Rumour, Graham has coupled punk's energy with a deeply rooted love of American R&B, country, and soul music. Known for his renegade spirit and unique ear for songcraft, The Guardian has noted that "his band's spiky sound has echoed through artists from Elvis Costello to REM."

April 19 - 7:00pm, Keiko Matsui: Acclaimed pianist, composer, and humanitarian Keiko Matsui is an icon of contemporary jazz beloved around the globe, with more than 1.2 million albums sold in the United States alone. A master storyteller, Matsui crafts exquisite compositions replete with lush harmonies and global rhythms. Her haunting melodies and gentle grooves have won her a diverse and adoring fan base of New Age and jazz fusion enthusiasts. Described as "a master on the piano" (JazzTimes), Matsui will perform selections from her 2019 release, Echo, for listeners at Montalvo.

April 23 - 7:30pm, Ethan Russell: The Best Seat in the House: Only a handful of people can claim that they have been backstage with The Rolling Stones at Altamont and on the roof of Apple Records when The Beatles performed - Ethan Russell is one of them. In 1968, Russell was a young American living in London with nothing but a Nikon camera and a desire to become a writer. A few years later, he was one of the foremost music photographers in the world, and the only rock photographer to have shot album covers for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Who. Presented by the Grammy-nominated rock photographer, director, and author himself, The Best Seat in the House will guide audiences on a behind-the-scenes journey through music history as Russell shares his extraordinary life through a historic collection of photos, a soundtrack of rock classics, and the perspective of a thoughtful and intelligent writer.

April 24 - 7:30pm, Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience: Doing away with the floppy wigs, costumes, and fake accents, brother musicians Billy, Matthew, and Ryan McGuigan concentrate solely on recreating the energy and spirit of the world's most popular band with a unique all-request performance format. Performing songs only submitted by the audience prior to the concert, Yesterday & Today is as much a tribute to fans as it is to The Beatles themselves.

April 25 & 26, Madeline Peyroux: With her dusky, lyrical style and affinity for reinterpreting classic jazz, blues, and folk standards, vocalist Madeline Peyroux is an acclaimed, internationally recognized artist. Emerging in her teens as a performer in Paris's Latin Quarter, Peyroux drew favorable comparisons to legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday, eventually catching the attention of the record industry. Eight albums and 22 years since her debut Dreamland, Peyroux continues to evolve, carving out her own distinctive stylistic niche that balances a modern sensibility with a respect for older vocal tradition.

For information or to order tickets visit montalvoarts.org or call (408) 961-5858, Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm.





