Montalvo Arts Center Presents Windham Hill's Winter Solstice

The longest night of the year will be celebrated at Windham Hill's Winter Solstice, presented by Montalvo Arts Center as part of its Carriage House Concert Series. This festive performance of joyous acoustic music commemorates the 35th anniversary of the label's multi-platinum selling album series. Founder and Grammy-winning guitarist Will Ackerman will join Grammy-nominated singer/fiddler/pianist Barbara Higbie, guitarist Todd Boston, and cellist Mia Pixley on stage as they pay tribute to the holidays with songs and sounds of the season. Windham Hill's Winter Solstice will be presented at 3:00pm & 7:00pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($50 Reserved; $56 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Originally released on Windham Hill Records, the Winter Solstice series sold millions with the first four albums becoming RIAA Gold records. Initially starting out as an experiment, Winter Solstice grew into ten holiday-themed albums that breathed new life into the holiday genre, giving listeners an alternative to the tried-and-true Christmas jingles.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





