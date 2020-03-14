Montalvo Arts Center Postpones All Concerts, Classes, And Public Events Through April 11

With the safety of its community as its uppermost concern, Montalvo Arts Center has announced that it will postpone all concerts, classes, and public events through April 11, effective immediately. Among the postponed Carriage House Concert Series events are Steel Betty (March 14), Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 22), The Second City (March 29), Justin Kauflin Trio (April 2), The High Kings (April 3), Late Nite Catechism (April 4), and Meow Meow (April 9). Montalvo is working now to schedule alternate dates for these performances in the future. Ticketholders are currently being contacted by Montalvo with additional information. The box office can be reached at (408) 961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm) or email info@montalvoarts.org.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





