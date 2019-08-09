Montalvo Arts Center Hosts Annual 'Food and Wine Classic'

Back for its 16th year, Montalvo Arts Center will host its annual Food & Wine Classic in the elegant setting of the historic Villa and picturesque grounds. Known as Silicon Valley's premier culinary event, guests will sample savory and sweet fare from some of the most celebrated restaurants in the Bay Area and enjoy tastings from many of the region's finest wineries. Proceeds will support Montalvo and its arts and education outreach programs - which supports more than 15,000 students, teachers, artists, and musicians. Highlights of the evening include a high-spirited live auction led by America's foremost "auctiontainer" Letitia Frye, while Master Sommelier Randall Bertao will lead tastings of private cellar wines in the event's exclusive VIP area. Guests are invited to bid on auction packages including once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and luxurious food and wine offerings. Food & Wine Classic will take place at 4:00pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For more information, the public may visit montalvofoodwine.com or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Guests for the night will enjoy fine dining from the area's premiere restaurants including Alexander's Steakhouse, ASA Los Altos, The Bywater, Chez TJ Restaurant & Pastry featuring Wise Goat Organics, Farallon Restaurant, FARM at Carneros, Flea Street, The Hero Ranch Kitchen, Left Bank, Kokkari Estiatorio, Le Papillon, Madera, Manresa Bread, Ozumo, Palette, Porta Blu, Rooh, and The Sea by Alexander's Steakhouse. Wines will be provided by Andrew Geoffrey Vineyards, Artisan Wine Depot, Artesa Vineyards & Winery, Benovia Winery, Big Basin Vineyards, Calafia Cellars, Cooper-Garrod Estate Vineyards, Dutton-Goldfield Winery, Fonseca, The Hess Collection, House Family Vineyards, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Kathryn Kennedy Winery, Kobrand, Kosta Browne Winery, Left Bend Winery, Merry Edwards Winery, Mindego Ridge Vineyard, Pahlmeyer Wines, Pride Mountain Vineyards, Priest Ranch, Ridge Vineyards, Rombauer Vineyards, Taylor Fladgate, Tuck Beckstoffer Winery, and Wayfarer Vineyard, among others as Montalvo continues to secure additional restaurant and winery participants in the coming weeks. For updates on restaurants and wineries, the public may visit www.montalvofoodwine.com.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

Photo Credit: David Gonzales





