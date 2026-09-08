Michael Mayer and More Named to Berkeley Repertory Theatre Board of Trustees

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has elected six new trustees to its volunteer Board of Trustees: Walter Brown, Managing Partner of the San Francisco office of Paul, Weiss; Wanda Holland Greene, Head of School at The Hamlin School in San Francisco; Rosalind Kim, a retired UC Berkeley molecular biologist; Michael Mayer, Tony Award-winning director; Tushar Ranchod, Partner at Bay Area Retina Associates; and Ann Smulka, a community volunteer. The new trustees begin three-year terms on the board, bringing a wide range of professional expertise, community engagement, and a shared commitment to the theatre’s artistic mission and long-term vitality.



Additionally, the board elected new officers and executive committee members at the Annual Meeting: President Leonard X Rosenberg (Partner, Mayer Brown LLP); Vice President Chris Doane (Retired IT Security Analyst, UC Berkeley); Vice President Jill Fugaro (Retired Founder and CEO, Murlin Apparel Group, Inc.); Vice President Sherry Smith (Executive Director, Berkeley Community Scholars); Treasurer Becky Saeger (Board Member, Sutter Health; Retired Chief Marketing Officer, Charles Schwab and Visa); Secretary Steve Wolan (Retired Attorney/Mediator); Audit Committee Chair Alfredo Silva (Partner, Morrison & Foerster LLP); Governance Committee Chair Sandra Eggers (Retired San Francisco Decorator Showcase Manager); Investment Committee Chair Henning Mathew (Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, Fifth Third Bank); Facilities Committee Chair Juan Oldham (Director, Enterprise Public Works, Pacific Gas & Electric Company); Immediate Past President William Espey (Retired Private Wealth Advisor); Berkeley Rep Managing Director Tom Parrish; and Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer.



Berkeley Rep also extends its thanks to Steven Goldin, Sudha Pennathur, and Emily Shanks, who each completed their terms on the board and were elected as Sustaining Advisors.

Walter Brown is a veteran trial lawyer and corporate advisor with nearly three decades of experience representing companies and executives in complex litigation, investigations, and crisis management. Managing partner of Paul, Weiss’s San Francisco office, Brown previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, trying 20 felony cases to verdict.

Wanda Holland Greene

Wanda Holland Greene is Head of School at San Francisco’s Hamlin School and a nationally recognized education leader. Her four-decade career has focused on equity, innovation, and excellence in education. An experienced nonprofit trustee, she received Columbia University Teachers College’s highest honor, the Medal for Distinguished Service, in 2026.

Rosalind “Rosie” Kim

Rosalind “Rosie” Kim is a retired molecular biologist and longtime supporter of Bay Area theatre. A Berkeley Rep subscriber since 1995, she worked at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and UC Berkeley. Her passion for theatre and its creative process led her to serve on Aurora Theatre Company’s board from 2019–2025.

Michael Mayer is a Tony Award-winning director whose acclaimed career spans theatre, opera, film, and television. His Broadway credits include Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Swept Away. He has also directed extensively at the Metropolitan Opera and serves on two national arts organization boards.

Tushar M. Ranchod

Tushar M. Ranchod, M.D. is a physician, entrepreneur, and managing partner at Bay Area Retina Associates. He founded medical device company BroadSpot Imaging Corporation and has held leadership roles within the field of retinal surgery. Ranchod and his wife, Yamini, are longtime Berkeley Rep audience members and avid theatregoers.

Ann Smulka

Ann Smulka is a retired research analyst for product development and strategic planning. She brings extensive experience in nonprofit governance, civic engagement, and strategic leadership. A longtime Berkeley resident and 30-year Berkeley Rep subscriber, she has served on numerous nonprofit boards and commissions.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming