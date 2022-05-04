Merola Presents Fully-staged DIE ZAUBERFLOTE at YBCA

Merola Opera Program continues its 2022 season with a fully staged production of Mozart's Die Zauberflötea??(The Magic Flute), conducted by Kelly Kuo, Associate Director of American Lyric Theatre and Music Director of the Reno Chamber Orchestra.

Taking the form of a singspiel, a comic opera with spoken dialogue, Die Zauberflötea??(The Magic Flute) evokes intimacy, mysticism, and wit-with a dollop of humor-set to musical brilliance. Director Gina Lapinski helms this production, bringing the work's colorful characters to life-from a handsome young prince to a silly bird-catching sidekick and the mysterious Queen of the Night. Lapinski has been a stage director for the Metropolitan Opera for more than two decades.

WHEN:

7:30pm, Thursday, August 4

3:00pm, Saturday, August 6

WHERE:

Blue Shield of California Theatre at YBCA, 700 Howard St., San Francisco

TICKETS:

$55/$80 plus $1 per ticket facility fee

INFO:

For more information or to order tickets, please visit www.merola.org/calendar or call the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330. In-person purchases can also be made at 301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco.

The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm.