Merola Opera Program's Summer Festival Begins With THE SONG AS DRAMA

San Francisco’s acclaimed Merola Opera Program kicks off its 2024 Summer Festival with The Song as Drama, a vocal chamber recital that explores the narrative arc of song. Ten artists from the 2024 Merola program (five singers and five pianists) and additional chamber musicians will perform music from a diverse range of eras and styles. Each piece will offer audiences a deeply compelling story, summarized in just a few minutes. Merola Artistic Director Carrie-Ann Matheson and noted lyric tenor and music educator Nicholas Phan – who both collaborated on last season’s Metamorphosis: Recovery, Renewal, and Rebirth and in 2021 with What the Heart Desires – team up once again to co-curate this recital.

TICKETS: $35 (general admission), $10 (ages 25 and under or those attending their first Merola production)

Save 20 percent when tickets are purchased for all four productions* in the 2024 season. Ticket discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Group Sales can be contacted at 415-621-4403.

*Discount is valid through June 10, 2024. All four performances must be purchased at the same time. The discount does not include the Merola Grand FinaleReception and cannot be combined with any other discounts.

INFO: For more information or to order tickets, please visit merola.org or call the San Francisco Box Office at 415-864-3330.

The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-6:00pm (Saturday phones only). The Group Sales office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm.