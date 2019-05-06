Matt Doyle Returns to the Bay Area in Concert

TodayTix, the global ticketing platform connecting audiences to live performances around the world, and Feinstein's at the Nikko, San Francisco's premier nightclub, today announced that stage and screen star Matt Doyle will return to the Bay Area for his hometown concert debut June 7-8, 2019. The evening will feature songs and stories from throughout Matt's celebrated career.



The show begins at 8 p.m. both evenings, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $39-$49 and are available only on TodayTix.com.



"Getting to perform in the Bay Area is always such a special and welcoming experience for me, and getting to make both my TodayTix Presents and Feinstein's at the Nikko debuts at the same time makes my return home even better. I can't wait to bring together some of the songs that have helped shape my career-both on-stage and off-back to the place that helped shape me as a performer," Doyle said.



"We launched TodayTix Presents to showcase artists in new and creative ways audiences have never seen before. In looking at how to debut this series on the West Coast, it was a no-brainer to partner with such an iconic institution as Feinstein's at the Nikko to help bring Matt's artistic vision from the Broadway stage back to his hometown," Brian Fenty, TodayTix Co-Founder and CEO, said.



"I'm thrilled to be partnering with TodayTix on bringing one of my favorite Broadway artists, and hometown success story, to Feinstein's at the Nikko," said Randy Taradash, Feinstein's at the Nikko General Manager and Creative Director. "I've been a fan and collaborator with TodayTix since they launched in San Francisco in 2015, and when I saw that they had embarked on presenting the next generation of Broadway stars in New York, discussions began to find a way to work together. We're all excited to be the home for their inaugural 'Presents' event in San Francisco."



Doyle recently starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at ?Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and TV credits include "The Code" (CBS), a recurring role on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan) and? "Private Romeo" (Glenn). Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include "Bare" (Peter). Matt's album, "Uncontrolled," is available on iTunes.



To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com

