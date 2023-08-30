Mark Foehringer's NUTCRACKER SWEETS to Return for Its 15th Season

Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF announces the 15th season of its annual holiday show, Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets, December 2-23, Cowell Theater, Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.

Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets is a unique 50-minute version of the Nutcracker specifically designed for families with young children.

The production includes new choreography, scenic elements, costumes, and a scene where it snows on the audience. There is also a live 9-piece chamber orchestra with Keisuke Nakagoshi (San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Opera Parallele) as the pit conductor. Former ODC dancer Brian Fisher serves as the rehearsal director and artistic associate.

Cast Members include:

Carlos Venturo (Director of School Programming, ODC) as Drosselmeyer

Vincent Chavez (Oakland Ballet, Robert Moses' KIN) as the Nutcracker

Theresa Knudson (Ballet 22) as Clara

LizAnne Roman Roberts (Tulsa Ballet) as Sugar Plum Fairy

Additional roles performed by Sonja Dale (Lisa Fain Dance), Emily Hansel (PostBallet), David Le (Sean Dorsey Dance), Tracy Fuller (Colorado Ballet Studio Company), and Samuel Melecio-Zambrano (Bandaloop).

The Tchaikovsky score for the production was originally re-orchestrated by the late Maestro Michael Morgan of Oakland Symphony Orchestra; set design by Peter Crompton; costume design by Richard Battle; and production and projection design by Frédéric O. Boulay.

"I am excited to celebrate the 15th season of this special holiday show that I created specifically for children," said Mark Foehringer, Artistic Director of Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF. "Since its inception, Nutcracker Sweets has been for the young and young at heart. As in years past, audience engagement is strongly encouraged, including our 'no SSSSHHH-ing' kids policy to promote self-expression and uninhibited enjoyment."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF celebrates the 15th season of Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture

WHO: Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF

WHAT: The 15th season of Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets, conceived, choreographed, and directed by Mark Foehringer

Featuring Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF's professional contemporary ballet company. The Tchaikovsky score was re-orchestrated by the late Maestro Michael Morgan of Oakland Symphony Orchestra, with Keisuke Nakagoshi returning as pit conductor; set design by Peter Crompton; costume design by Richard Battle; and production and projection design directed by Frederic O. Boulay. Suitable for all ages. Running time is 50 minutes with no intermission.

WHEN: December 2-23, 2023

Dec 2 Sat 11 am and 1:30 pm

Dec 3 Sun 11 am and 1:30 pm

Dec 9 Sat 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Dec 10 Sun 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Dec 16 Sat 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Dec 17 Sun 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Dec 22 Fri 11 am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

Dec 23 Sat 11am, 1:30 pm and 4 pm

WHERE: Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Marina Blvd.and Buchanan Street, San Francisco

TICKETS: $23.50-$49.50

Tickets are on sale now. Call (415) 345-7575 or email: boxoffice@fortmason.org.

For more information about Mark Foehringer's Nutcracker Sweets, visit:

Click Here

About Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF and Mark Foehringer

Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF (aka MFDP|SF) is celebrating its 28th season this year. The Company was founded in 1996 to produce and support the work of American choreographer, Mark Foehringer. Since its inception MFDP|SF developed a repertoire of original works that range from contemporary dance to dance theater for a variety of venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and in New York City, Colorado, Aruba, Brazil, and Peru.

In addition to producing Foehringer's original works for his professional ensemble, MFDP|SF produces an annual outdoor festival, Dancing in the Park SF, and Emerging Choreographer's Forum, a mentoring program for dance makers ages 16 to 26.

Artistic Director Mark Foehringer is the recipient of two Fulbright grants, including a 2007 residency with Ballet Nacional del Peru, and in 2012, developing curriculum at the Universidad Nacional de San Marcos BFA program.