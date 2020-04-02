Marin Theater Company Offers Access To Streaming Video Of Kate Cortesi's LOVE

While ​Marin Theatre Company​ ​(MTC) ​regrets that public health measures around Covid-19 forced​ Love​ to close two days after it opened, they are thrilled to offer audiences this nuanced and electrifying show on video. ​Tickets are on sale​ (https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/love) through April 11 to experience the phenomenon that had audiences and critics riveted for six volcanic performances.

When Penelope is approached about joining a group of women making sexual misconduct allegations against her former boss, she finds herself at an uncomfortable crossroads-the man accused was a former lover and remains a dear friend. As the women's stories unfold, Penelope questions what happened to her, what she enabled, and what it all says about both the girl she was and the woman she's become. ​Love​ ​asks what accountability looks like when an abuser of power is one of our favorite men, and poses a radical question: can we place love at the center of these reckonings?

Critics and audiences alike were rocked by this provocative World Premiere before its untimely closing. Post-show talk-backs, which normally run 15 to 20 minutes, ranged from 45 minutes to an hour and a half every night.

-​Steven Murray, ​Broadway World

Winner of the 2020 Sky Cooper New American Play Prize, featured on the 2019 Kilroys List, and developed at the Ojai Playwrights Conference, ​Love ​dares us towards an intersection of love and accountability in a riveting, human way.

DETAILS

WHAT

Love​ (Video Recording)

WHO

By Kate Cortesi

Directed by Mike Donahue

TICKETS​: $35

Must be purchased by 11:59PM on April 12th

https://www.marintheatre.org/productions/love

WHEN

Available to stream, April 1st through 11:59PM on April 12th

Digital Access Listing Theatre | Performing Arts

BOX OFFICE CONTACT

marintheatre.org​ | (415) 388-5208 | ​boxoffice@marintheatre.org​





