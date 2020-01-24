MUSIC FOR AUSTRALIA: A CONCERT RAISING FUNDS FOR THE BUSHFIRE CRISIS to Take Place in February

Join us in the Bay Area for two very special performances in aid of Australia's endangered wildlife. Devastating fires, unprecedented in scale, have brought many species to the brink of extinction. Where Song Began is an ode to Australia, in particular its incredible songbirds and the landscapes they inhabit.

50-minutes long, this work features live music on baroque instruments spanning 300 years (from Schmelzer to Arvo Pärt), visual projections of birds and their landscapes, as well as an immersive natural soundscape. It tells the story of the evolution of songbirds, and how they shaped the world.

Where Song Began - Simone Slattery (Violin) and Anthony Albrecht (Cello)

San Francisco | February 8th, 7pm | Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St, SF, CA

Orinda | February 9th, 6pm | Orinda Library Auditorium, 26 Orinda Way, Orinda, CA

All profits donated to support Australian wildlife in the bushfire crisis

Tickets: Adults $30, U18 $5, available at www.wheresongbegan.com

Facebook links: San Francisco, Orinda

Please see www.wheresongbegan.com for more information.

Where Song Began has been performed over 60 times across Australia, as well as in New York and London. It has been hailed in the press as "...a work of art; a transfixing soundscape that embraces cultures and ages, the composed and the improvised, the indigenous and the stylised and which highlights the utterly unique birdsongs of Australia."

Program:

Arvo Pärt - Fratres for solo violin, 1977

Sarah Hopkins - Reclaiming the Spirit, 1993

Vaughan Williams - The Lark Ascending, 1917

Chris Williams - bird, songs, seas, 2017

Ross Edwards - Ecstatic Dance No.2, 1990

Johann Heinrich Schmelzer - Cucu Sonata, 1664

J.S. Bach - Prelude from Cello Suite No.1, c.1720

David Lang - Anthochaera carunculata (Red Wattle Bird), New Commission, 2017

Ngarra Burra Ferra - Traditional Indigenous hymn





