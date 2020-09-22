MOONSCHOOL At 42nd Street Moon Continues Full Line-Up Of Virtual Programs

MoonSchool continues to offer high-level theatre classes and training virtually for students of all ages from 4 years old to 104 this fall.

MoonSchool at 42nd Street Moon, the education side of 42nd Street Moon kicked off its third season of virtual programming this fall. After an impromptu pivot to virtual classes this spring and an incredibly successful summer of online theatre productions including Moana Jr, The Music Man Kids, Bring it On, and classes in jazz, tap, voice, and improv, MoonSchool continues to offer high-level theatre classes and training virtually for students of all ages from 4 years old to 104 this fall.

Exciting classes for adults include 4 levels of Tap dance, Hip Hop with Bay Area favorite Keith Pinto as the instructor, Directing 101 taught by Co-Executive Director Daren A.C. Carollo, and Dance Styles taught by a different prominent choreographer each week. Preteens and teens get to customize their schedule by bundling any two or more classes in hip hop, jazz, tap, voice, improv, auditioning, and more. Plus, MoonSchool will launch 2 virtual productions: The Wizard of Oz for 2nd-6th Graders and The Addams Family for Middle and High School students.

Director of Education Anne Norland says she is committed to creating experiences that do not only replace in-person theatre while it's still not safe to meet in person but that are optimized for this mode. "Though we don't know how long this will last, we are discovering many benefits from working this way, including helping students develop at-home practices to improve their skills, which they'll be able to continue to use when we're in-person. We have a unique opportunity to provide access to high level theatre training for students who might not have been able to get to our studio after school or don't have the opportunities in school."

Since Norland took on the role of Director of Education in early 2019, the program had been expanding rapidly, doubling the number of summer camp offerings and offering spring and fall classes for youth for the first time. The wrath of COVID-19 has forced MoonSchool to think differently about all aspects of its programming: "we have revamped our curriculum and restructured how to sign up for a class so that adults and teens can completely customize their class schedule and focus on the skills they want to learn."

MoonSchool is also continuing to employ talented and engaged teaching artists who would otherwise be without work.

Find out more information about classes and programs for all ages through MoonSchool at 42nd Street Moon at MoonSchoolSF.org

