MOMMY, MOTHER , MOM to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros

Theatre Rhinoceros is presenting a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of MOMMY, MOTHER , MOM, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30pm.

One Live Performance Only.

ESP - An Essential Services Project

Broadcast live from Spark Arts in the Castro

She came from Kalamazoo, crossed the Great Plains and settled here. She was 100% Depression Era, 100% Marin County, and 100% Chardonnay. She only met her match at the end.

All previous performances available below.

DETAILS:

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816