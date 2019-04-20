Little Opera Presents Annual Concert Of Original Operatic Works

On May 4-6, Little Opera will hold their annual year-end concert featuring the original operatic works of elementary and middle school students. Students have been working with Little Opera teaching artists since September to write, compose, and rehearse their own "little" operas, which will be showcased at the Children's Creativity Theater. The program is completing its 8th season as a unique after-school offering in San Francisco.

The performances will premier 4 mini-operas with imaginative plots: An opera-singing snail attacked by wolves, an old man with hypnotizing candy, a stained crane in origami land, and a case of a missing dad that only a hired sleuth can solve.

For some students who have been with the program for years, Little Opera has opened doors to possible futures. For 5th-year student Danah Aroonchaipirom (age 11), Little Opera taught him that he loves to sing and act - and that some adults do this as their profession. His first paying job was as a performer last fall, when he worked with San Francisco Opera as a supernumerary in their latest production of Tosca. For Gertrude Stookey, age 16, her five years as a Little Opera student deepened her interest in teaching. After participating and performing with the program from 4th-8th grade, she became Little Opera's first alumni hire, and currently works as an assistant teaching artist leading everything from voice rehearsals to choreography sessions. "It's different than other teaching," says Stookey "since the students play such a role in making the show and have so much input. It makes me want to teach more, because you get to teach things you like doing yourself."

To buy tickets to this year's performance, visit littleopera.org. The operas will run daily from May 4-6 at the Yerba Buena Creativity Theatre.

Little Opera is an after-school program in San Francisco that makes opera with kids. Students work with teaching artists for over 130 hours over the course of 9 months to write a story, craft a libretto, compose melodies, rehearse, and perform a 10-20 minute show. The result? A micro opera that is 100% built from their own imaginations.

Founded in 2011 by San Francisco playwright and librettist Erin Bregman, Little Opera's mission is to build a vibrant creative community - through the creation and performance of original opera - that transcends divides and transforms the lives of children, families, and artists. The program runs from September through May at West Portal Elementary School, with performances at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the Creativity Theater. More information: littleopera.org.





