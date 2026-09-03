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Liana Bérubé to Succeed Barbara Day Turner at San José Chamber Orchestra

The orchestra's 36th season will open with “Brava Maestra!,” a tribute to founder Turner following 35 seasons of leadership.

By:
Liana Bérubé to Succeed Barbara Day Turner at San José Chamber Orchestra

San José Chamber Orchestra founder Barbara Day Turner will step down from the podium after 35 seasons, passing the baton to Concertmaster and Music Director Liana Bérubé for the company's 36th season.

The orchestra will celebrate Turner's tenure with its season-opening program, “Brava Maestra!,” on Sunday, September 27 at St. Francis Episcopal in San José. Bérubé will lead a program featuring works by Jeremy Cohen, Marc-Olivier Dupin, Steven Mark Kohn, Michael Touchi and Max Wolpert.

During her 35 seasons leading the orchestra, Turner commissioned and/or premiered more than 260 new works, produced seven CDs of American music and received five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards.

Bérubé, who serves as concertmaster of San José Chamber Orchestra, is also a member of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble. She holds degrees from the University of Toronto and San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

BRAVA MAESTRA! PROGRAM

Jeremy Cohen: Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen (To Me, You Are Beautiful)

Marc-Olivier Dupin: Variations on La Traviata, featuring Liana Bérubé, violin

Steven Mark Kohn: Hymn, for string orchestra

Michael Touchi: Tango Barroco, featuring David Cortez, soprano saxophone, and Adrienne Malley, English horn

Max Wolpert: Lid un Tantsn, String Quartet No. 3

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

“Brava Maestra!” will take place Sunday, September 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue in San José.

Tickets range from $25 to $85 and are available through San José Chamber Orchestra, by phone at 408-295-4416 and at the door.

 


Photo Credit: Liana
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