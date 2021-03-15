Lea DeLaria, Lili Argüello, Tanika Baptiste & More Announced for The Rhino's PANDEMIC PERFORMANCES Fundraiser

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Rhino will present an entertaining evening of short video performances celebrating the creative output of Bay Area's LGBTQ performers during the pandemic. A benefit event for Theatre Rhinoceros. Hosted by Jesús U. Bettawork and Kim Larsen.

FEATURING: Lili Argüello, Tanika Baptiste, Leanne Borghesi, Cookie Cutter, Robby Kendall, Gino Lucas & William Hester, Matthew Martin, Jerry Metager/Ms. Vicky, Nitrix Oxide, Peaches Christ, Piranha, The Quarantine Singers, Raya Light, Tom Shaw, Stan Stone, Michael Vega & Erin-Kate Whitcomb.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY: Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black"), Raphael Mandelman (Our Supervisor!), Marga Gomez ("Spanking Machine"), Danny Scheie ("Rhinoceros" at ACT), and Darryl Stephens (Noah on "Noah's Arc", "Boy Culture")

On Zoom - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM:

