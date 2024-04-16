Lark Theater Presents SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lark Theater presents SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM The production is Lark Theater's first extended run of a live show on stage with 7 performances beginning with an opening on Thursday, May 2nd --- and continuing through May 25th

About the Show

Stephen Sondheim has been the leading composer of musical theatre for past fifty years. This award-winning revue of his earlier work and a smash hit on Broadway, offers some of the lush and unforgettable songs presented by five talented musical artists on stage at the Lark Theater.

"Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music; "Side by Side" and "Company" from Company; plus "I'm Still Here" and "Broadway Baby" from Follies; as well as classics written with musical theatre giants, Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and more.

The cast includes Ashley Rae Little, Ken Brill, Maureen McVerry, Simon Barrad and Emma Roos.

The show features choreography and stage direction by Carolyn Hutchinson, and music direction by Dave Dobrusky, with producer Ellie Mednick, and artistic advisor Lee Sankowich.